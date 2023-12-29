Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Dogs are on the front line to combat ant invaders

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 29 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
the super-aggressive browsing ant is already found in three states since arriving in 2015. Picture: WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
the super-aggressive browsing ant is already found in three states since arriving in 2015. Picture: WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Exotic ants are on the march across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.