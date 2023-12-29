Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Closer trade ties to India are paying off for farm exporters

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's exports have surged to India with the livestock industry likely to retain its crown as the world's largest sheepmeat exporter in 2024.
Australia's exports have surged to India with the livestock industry likely to retain its crown as the world's largest sheepmeat exporter in 2024.

Farm exports to India have soared since a free trade deal was signed a year ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.