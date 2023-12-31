More summer rain to continue where 2023 left off

The New Year is forecast to continue where 2023 left off with more heavy rain on the radar.
According to the latest predictions of the Bureau of Meteorology, the entire east coast and northern Australia can expect the rain to continue.
The flood focus has moved from NSW and Victoria to Queensland where residents in the southeast including the Gold Coast, Coolangatta, Tamborine Mountain and Springbrook were on high alert on Sunday night with a severe weather warning forecasting locally intense rainfall.
The rain was expected continued today (Monday) with three to six-hourly rainfall totals between 80 mm and 160 mm possible, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Total 24-hour rainfall totals could exceed 200mm in some areas, more likely around the ranges.
"Heavy rainfall will be associated with shower and thunderstorm activity, which is likely to be hit-and-miss in nature across the warning area," the bureau said in an alert.
"There is significant uncertainty in the movement and timing of features, but at this stage the heavy rainfall risk may persist into Tuesday morning."
BOM has also issued a heatwave warning for far north Queensland.
In NSW, a high pressure system moving into the Tasman Sea was directing persistent and humid easterly winds over parts of the state's northeast late on Sunday night.
Possible heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding was predicted for the northern rivers, parts of the mid-north coast and northern tablelands overnight on New Year's Eve and on Monday.
Spare a thought for the residents of the famous hot spot at Pilbara's Marble Bar in north-west WA where temperatures are expected to continue above 42 degrees for the rest of the week after reaching 49.3 degrees on Saturday.
The last Census recorded Marble Bar's population at 153 people.
Longreach in Queensland reached a scorching 46.5 degrees on Saturday.
