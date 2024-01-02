Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Watch

Oodles of history associated with this East Gippsland grazing farm for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 2 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A farm with lots of history in East Gippsland's high country has gone on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.