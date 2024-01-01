Many Victorians blame the state of the roads for the high number of deaths

Many more lives were lost on regional rather than city roads again last year.
Many rural Victorians have already blamed the poor repair of the state's regional roads for a high number of deaths.
Police has today again produced the grim tally of the state's road toll which was the highest for 15 years.
A total of 296 lives were lost in 2023 compared with 241 in 2022.
There were 124 lives lost on metropolitan roads (up from 104 in 2022) and 172 lives lost on regional roads, (up from 130 in 2022).
The last time so many lives were lost was in 2008 when 303 people were killed.
While police had detailed reasons for the high numbers of deaths, there was a community groundswell against the government particularly last year over the poor state of the roads.
Government officials blamed consecutive high-rainfall years for both a large number of potholes and the delays on being able to repair the roads.
Officials have also said many fatalities in the bush are occurring on locals roads, under the control of local councils.
"Around 132,000km of Victoria's road network is made up of local roads, making up 87 per cent of all roads," the government pointed out in August.
About half the road deaths were on local roads, government officials said.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said the government was rolling out the Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which aimed to halve road deaths and reduce serious injuries by 2030 "and eliminate road deaths by 2050".
Police identified people making basic driving errors as having contributed to more than half of fatalities in 2023.
These are behaviours such as low-range speeding, lower-level drink driving, failing to obey road signs, and distraction, like using a mobile phone while driving.
At least 10 per cent of fatal collisions had one or more vehicle occupants who had failed to wear a seatbelt.
In the last five years almost 200 motorcycle riders and pillion passengers have been killed on Victorian roads.
Extreme behaviours such as driving without a licence, travelling at extreme speeds, high-range drink driving, illicit drug driving or often a combination of these behaviours contributed to approximately a quarter of fatal collisions in 2023.
Multiple fatality collisions boosted lives lost with 14 double fatalities, four quadruple fatalities and two quintuple fatalities.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said: "It's been a horror year on Victoria's roads - the severity of collisions has been especially tragic. Simple and avoidable mistakes have resulted in catastrophic outcomes.
"The sheer number of lives lost has been devastating, but we must never forget that these are not numbers but people whose family and friends will mourn their loss for years to come."
