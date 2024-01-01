How ag's tight year hammered farmland investment returns

The long, bullish run enjoyed by investors in corporate-scale farmland has taken a distinctly bearish turn with 12-month returns almost sinking into negative territory.
Agriculture's year of sliding livestock market prices, a slowdown in property demand and a continuing drop in orchard and vineyard property earnings has extracted a toll on the Australian Farmland Index, which struggled over the line on September 30 with just 0.2 per cent annualised return growth for the prior 12 month period.
On a quarterly basis, total returns landed in the red at minus 1.66pc in the third quarter of 2023.
The farmland index monitors rolling returns from farm income and capital growth valuations based on a basket of 62 different horticultural and broadacre grazing and cropping properties.
These sample holdings, worth almost $2 billion in total value, are owned or run by some of Australia's major agricultural asset managers.
While the index has recorded an overall average annualised return of almost 11.6pc since it began tracking earnings and asset appreciation trends in 2015, the past six months saw a sudden slip in total results.
Back in December 2022 the total year-on-year return for the 12 month period was 9.61pc, but it sank sharply in the March quarter, despite a relatively resilient earnings trend from cropping and livestock enterprises.
By June total farmland returns for the 2022-23 financial year were down around 2pc.
The latest overall annualised return was made up of income at -2.36pc and capital growth of 2.58pc.
On a five year rolling average the farmland index showed an annualised average of almost 9.9pc, with capital growth of 5.23pc and income of 4.46pc.
However, the trend line has been plateauing slowly for a year, with the three-year average annual return down to 7.6pc.
The slowdown in investor returns from agricultural landholdings compares with a more bullish run, of late, for those with share market investments.
The Australian Securities Exchange's top 200 companies by valuation recovered their share value strength in 2023, despite the difficult economic climate, ending the year near record highs.
Overall, the ASX 200 has gained nearly 8pc over the past year - regaining its 2021 momentum.
However, Growth Farms, one of the investment managers contributing data to the farmland index, noted how annual and permanent farmland returns needed to be considered in the context of total returns since inception of the index in 2015.
"The total return on farmland of 11.57pc since 2015, highlights the commonly espoused diversifying and low correlation characteristics of farmland investments," Growth Farms observed in a commentary on the latest results.
It also noted, for annual enterprises running livestock and producing grain crops the results showed an "unsurprising decline" of 4.34pc for the year to September 30.
"The Trade Lamb Indicator fell to 411.41 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in early September 2023, down from 804.29 c/kg cwt in January," Growth Farms said.
"The Eastern States Young Cattle Indicator was down from 850c/kg cwt in January 2023 to 357c/kg cwt by September 30.
"These falls put enormous pressure on livestock producers."
However, Growth Farms also highlighted how 2022-23 summer crops and 2023 winter crops had supported the index with historically high grain, oilseed and cotton returns and good yields.
Meanwhile capital returns "took a well-earned breather" - down 0.42pc for the quarter with a number of factors spreading caution including interest rate rises, deteriorating livestock prices and the forecast change in weather patterns following a number of good seasons.
The index's annual farming enterprise income return remained in double digits at 11.38pc.
Indeed, annual farmland operations continued to outperform permanent cropping enterprises, achieving total returns of 6.6pc over 12 months.
Permanent crop planting ventures had an average return of -7.2pc for the same period.
Permanent farmland returns suffered a 3.17pc fall in capital growth for the quarter and a crash of 7.51pc for the year, while income returns ended up averaging a modest 1.1pc for the September quarter, and just 0.16pc for the year.
