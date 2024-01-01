Train drivers named as highway re-opens today after outback train tragedy

The Barrier Highway has reopened today with a 25kmh speed limit in the Bindarrah area near Broken Hill after the tragic train crash on Sunday morning.
Police expect the reduced speed limit to be in place over the next three days.
The clean-up will continue after a freight train was involved in a collision with a road train near the South Australian/NSW border.
The highway had been closed for almost two days after the death of two Pacific National train drivers from Port Augusta after the crash at remote Bindarrah about 30km from the SA-NSW border.
Traffic was diverted to the Silver City Highway and Sturt Highway via Mildura, Victoria.
The crash about 10.30am on Sunday caused the diesel locomotive to catch fire and several train carriages to derail, blocking the entire highway.
The train drivers, two men from Port Augusta aged 48 and 57 died in the crash.
They have been named as Mick Warren and Kevin Baker.
Police said the truck driver, a 75-year-old Queensland man, was taken to the Broken Hill Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
SA Police's Major Crash Investigators have arrested the driver and charged him with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He did not apply for bail and is expected to appear in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court today.
SA Police, including Major Crash Investigators are being assisted at the scene by NSW Police and other emergency services from NSW.
Cranes have been brought in from Port Augusta to assist in the clean-up and clearing the containers.
"This will be a long process and the road surface has also sustained damage so will in turn need to be inspected for safety," police said.
The train had been travelling from Sydney to Perth and was almost two kilometres in length while the truck had been carrying a load of avocados travelling east.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had commenced an investigation into the incident and was deploying Adelaide-based transport safety investigators with experience in train and railway operations to the scene.
"As part of their evidence collection activities investigators will examine the level crossing infrastructure and rollingstock, interview involved parties and any witnesses, examine truck and train operational information, recover any relevant components for further examination at the ATSB's laboratories in Canberra, and analyse any recorded information," the bureau said.
In a statement, Rail, Tram and Bus Union assistant national secretary Shayne Kummerfeld said rail workers across the country are shattered by the tragic collision at Bindarrah.
"The two workers killed were highly-respected members of the rail industry, and one was a long-standing RTBU Delegate from Pacific National's Port Augusta depot," he said.
"They were active members of the Port Augusta community and local sporting clubs.
"The RTBU sends its deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the two workers. They will be dearly missed.
"This is an extraordinarily sad way to end 2023.
"All workers have the right to go to work and come safely at the end of their shift."
