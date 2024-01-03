Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

One dairy farm has just sold, another big rotary is on the market

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Murrabit dairy on the market for $3.8 million has a 50-stand rotary at its heart. Pictures: Charles L. King and Co.
The Murrabit dairy on the market for $3.8 million has a 50-stand rotary at its heart. Pictures: Charles L. King and Co.

One dairy has sold and another dairy is on the market in the north of Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.