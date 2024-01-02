A historic gap between trade lamb and mutton prices has emerged, following record yardings through saleyards in 2023.
In the final selling week of 2023, the national mutton indicator and the national trade lamb indicator reached a disparity of 484c/kg, with mutton at 150c and trade lamb at 634c.
Meat & Livestock Australia data shows it was the second largest nominal price difference on current records since 2000, second only to a 493c split in January 2023.
With the average carcase weight at 24.7kg, the prices equate to a $120 difference in head terms.
Percentage wise, mutton was 76 per cent below trade lamb, with a more than 70 per cent gap most weeks since September.
The growing gap has been driven by the Western Australian mutton market easing in the final weeks of 2023, hitting a 17 year low of 65c/kg in the last week of saleyards.
The WA mutton price previously hit 55c/kg in November 2006.
The gap between trade lamb and mutton has been even more stark in WA, where there has been a difference of around 85pc over the final four weeks of 2023 sales.
Over the course of the year the state's mutton prices were anywhere 3pc to 64pc below the national price.
Nutrien WA region livestock manager Leon Giglia said during 2023 Nutrien's sheepmeat transactions were well up on the previous year, with mutton making up the bulk of the trade.
"The data that we have is that we have effectively been trying to sell off two years of mutton," he said.
"There was a large carryover and ewes that were kept while the market was so strong and the season was in our favour 12 months ago.
"That's all compounded it, it's not the single factor but it's a significant contributing factor."
Mr Giglia said Nutrien was seeking alternate markets for mutton wherever possible and was starting to get some interest.
"We need to clear this bottleneck, this oversupply of product and once we get to that point, you'll start to see things even out," he said.
"I'm not sure we will get to that until the end of autumn.
"The traditional markets of our regular trading partners are not going to be able to take the volume of mutton that we still have available to us in a time that's going to allow the market to move, so we need to seek alternate market whether that's looking to the east coast or other means, that's what we are doing.
"If we allow it to continue in the manner that it is without any other market forces, that disparity will remain."
