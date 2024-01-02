Australia's biggest solar farm loses its shine after just seven years

A solar farm once hailed Australia's biggest is being dismantled after just seven years.
Taxpayers paid around $21 million to subsidise building of the solar farm which was commissioned in 2016 in the outback of Western Australia.
At the time of construction it was suggested the project would have a useful life of more than two decades.
Renewable power was generated from the 20 hectare solar farm at Meekatharra with 34,080 solar panels to reduce diesel use at Sandfire's DeGrussa copper mine about 900km north of Perth.
Underground mining finished there in 2022 and now the owner has launched "a formal sale process to divest the DeGrussa project".
At the time of construction, the solar farm's hybrid solar/battery system was said to be largest of its kind in the world and the biggest in Australia.
The solar farm consisted of a 10.6 megawatt solar array with six megawatts (1.8 MWh) of lithium ion battery storage.
Those panels have a single-axis tracking system mounted on 4700 steel posts.
The $40 million project won the Renewables in Mining - Project of the Year award at the Energy and Mines World Congress.
The Australian Renewable Energy Authority, the Federal government's "manager" of renewable energy projects spent $20.9 million on the $39.47 million project.
The Clean Energy Finance Corporation committed $15 million in debt finance to Sandfire Resources which has been repaid.
The solar farm is today owned by French renewable energy firm Neoen.
Power was provided to the mine under a six year power purchase agreement.
Neoen told its shareholders last year it had "ended operation of the DeGrussa power plant in Australia during the first nine months of the year".
Neoen is said to be investigating the repurposing of some solar panels and other components like the tracking technology on other projects.
Sandfire last year announced the opening of its new Motheo copper mine in Botswana with another project under way in Spain but has become embroiled in recent times with Aboriginal cultural disturbance issues during mining at DeGrussa.
