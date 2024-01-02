Double century anniversary year for beef giant AACo

The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the foundation of the nation's biggest cattle business, the Australian Agricultural Company.
AACo was established as a land development company after the British Parliament granted its London-based founders about 404,000 hectares (1 million acres) north of Newcastle in the Port Stephens area of NSW in 1824.
It ranks among Australia's 10 oldest businesses, behind Westpac Banking Corporation, law firm Allens and a handful of historic pubs.
Initially a sheep and wool growing business, AACo's operations soon shifted inland towards the New England, where its famed head station, Goonoo Goonoo, near Tamworth, eventually established.
It began building a Shorthorn cattle herd in 1831.
By 1850, despite some heavy stock losses to disease and seasonal setbacks, it had 114,000 sheep, 8300 cattle and more than 1400 horses.
Today AACo's beef herd totals about 433,000 on properties in Queensland and the Northern Territory spanning almost 6.5m hectares.
AACo, now 52 per cent owned by reclusive British billionaire Joe Lewis' Tavistock investment group, has indicated it will share more about its anniversary year plans in due course.
The company has also begun 2024 with a baton change on its board of directors as Tavistock's Shehan Dissanayake steps aside after 13 years, replaced by Tavistock's UK-based co-chief executive officer, Josh Levy.
Mr Dissanayake recently became Tavistock chairman.
AACo's primary focus on wool production began shrinking during World War One as labour shortages became acute, and at the same time it also sold some NSW estates and began moving its focus north.
Headingly Station at Urandangie in Queensland was bought in 1916 and the Northern Territory's Avon Downs in 1921.
Santa Gertrudis cattle were introduced into the Shorthorn herds in the 1950s and by the 1980s Braham genetics helped populate AACo's new landholdings in the Queensland Gulf country.
Its move into Wagyu cattle production followed in 2006 with the purchase of the Westholme stud and commercial herd.
The company's pastoral ties with NSW eventually severed in 1985 when it sold the last of its downsized Goonoo Goonoo base.
Aside from its current 15 cattle station aggregations, AACo also operates Australia's oldest commercial feedlot, established in 1964, on Aronui, near Dalby on Queensland's Darling Downs, another feedlot and cropping operation near Emerald in Central Queensland, and the, currently mothballed, Livingstone Beef abattoir south of Darwin.
