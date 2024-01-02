Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Double century anniversary year for beef giant AACo

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated January 2 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mustering on AACo's Glentana Station in Queensland's channel country west of Springsure. Photo supplied.
Mustering on AACo's Glentana Station in Queensland's channel country west of Springsure. Photo supplied.

The new year marks the 200th anniversary of the foundation of the nation's biggest cattle business, the Australian Agricultural Company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.