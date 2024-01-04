Long-held land for sale near Yarrawonga offers mixed farm opportunity

A versatile farm is being offered for sale for the first time in 147 years near Yarrawonga.
One of the first farm blocks to be offered in 2024, Knocklong takes in 174 hectares (432 acres) at Burramine South.
Expressions of interest close on the mixed farming opportunity on February 2.
Agents say the block is a "fantastic opportunity to enter the rural property market at a manageable level or alternatively add on to your existing farming enterprise".
No suggested price has been listed with the offer.
The farm is 20km from Yarrawonga and just south of the Murray River.
The farm land features red loam soils running to some heavier grey loams.
Agents suggest the land is "ideally suited" to cereal and fodder production although it still has potential for livestock breeding and fattening.
Fencing is said to be "sound" across the nine paddocks which contain five dams.
It does have a three-bedroom timber home on the block although agents suggest it "requires extensive renovations to be habitable".
Farm improvements include hay shed and three large machinery/storage sheds.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Real Estate - Leigh Ramsdale on 0408 385150 and Xavier Leslie on 0409 324037.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.