Free trade agreement boosts red meat exports to UK

Red meat exports to the UK boomed in 2023 under the new free-trade agreement, with hopes that changes to other international tariffs could produce similar results in 2024.
Sheep meat exports to the UK were $31 million in the third quarter of 2023 - a 34.5 per cent jump from the same quarter in 2022, before the AU-UK FTA came in, while beef exports in the same period almost quadrupled from $4.2 million to $16.6 million.
Beef exports to Canada grew by 28pc over the first 10 months of 2023 to a a value of $162million, driven by the elimination of out-of-quota beef tariffs under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
Last year also saw sheep meat exports to India surpass $1 million for the first time after the 30pc tariff was scrapped.
Agricultural export values have been forecast to reach $67 billion in 2023-24, the second highest on record, but the federal government is tipping that recent rains could drive that forecast even higher.
Trade minister Don Farrell said the government would continue to press hard in 2024 to create more trade opportunities and support the agricultural industry to reach its $100 billion production goal by 2030.
"To assist the farming sector deliver on this objective, this Government will commence trade negotiations in 2024 with the United Arab Emirates, build on our trade deal with India, and support exporters take advantage of existing trade agreements, including with the United Kingdom," he said.
From the start of January beef tariffs into the USA dropped to zero, while beef tariffs into Korea fell to 10.6pc from 13.3pc.
Beef tariffs for Japan have decreased to 22.5pc under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, down from 23.3pc.
Remaining sheep meat tariffs for Mexico have been dropped from 10pc to just 1pc, before being removed altogether in 2025.
Australian exports of sheep meat to Mexico grew to $17.5 million in 2023, 50pc up from 2022 levels.
Agriculture minister Murray Watt said 2024 would deliver new opportunities for the nation's agriculture industry.
"Tariff reductions and larger tariff-free quotas on key agriculture commodities under Australia's FTAs will deliver commercially significant export diversification opportunities for our producers," he said.
"For example, under the Australia-United Kingdom FTA, we've seen a big increase in the amount of beef and sheep meat being exported to the UK, significantly boosting our market access in this once restricted high-value market."
Meat & Livestock Australia markets information officer Stephen Bignell said 2024 was expected to bring new trade opportunities for red meat
"Production from a sheep meat perspective is expected to remain high and production is expected to grow in 2024 as well," he said.
"Obviously with that increased production we will have more meat available to therefore trade on the international market.
"Interestingly we hear a lot about cold stores being full but from a US perspective and a sheep meat perspective, they're actually 27pc below than the five year average... so that is encouraging for the sheep meat industry.
"For beef we'll have to keep watching what is happening in the US, given that their herd is at such low levels... if the weather conditions turn there and it enters a solid rebuild, that will also provide solid opportunities for Australian beef internationally."
