Rain starts off 2023 sheep meat market on positive note

Widespread summer rain has helped give producer confidence a kick, with lamb and mutton prices starting off 2024 on a more positive note.
Agents and producers are now feeling cautiously optimism that price improvements may continue throughout January.
Lamb prices gained a dollar or two on where they closed for 2023, with national indicators ranging between 600c for Merino lamb to 783c for heavy lamb.
Mutton also saw improvement, with the indicator reaching 224c.
Meat & Livestock Australia markets information officer Stephen Bignell said the first few sales were very encouraging but it was still early days.
"Wagga is up on 140c on where it ended last year, numbers are down for heavy lamb... but there are some really good green shoots," he said.
"It's really encouraging and a large part would be weather-driven, people now think that they have the water and the growth that will get them through this year, so there won't be a drought-induced sell-off.
Mr Bignell said it was too early to tell how the rain events might affect the overall outlook for the year, but it was possible it could limit producers offloading stock over weather concerns.
"Producers would be looking at these first few sales and the uplift and they'll probably be happy with that and we will see the flow on," he said.
"I think just given that everything looks a little bit better at the moment compared to recent history, everyone's just a little bit happier.
"I think the thing that the seasonal change will do is that people won't have to sell early, which will alleviate some supply chain bottlenecks and improve confidence."
Livestock lead for Nutrien' s South East Australia region Adam Mountjoy said the markets had opened a lot more brightly than they had finished for 2023 after major rain events right down the eastern seaboard.
"I think we'll see these markets only continue to strengthen as more agents and vendors come back from their summer break," he said.
"We've seen the markets open in Bendigo with the top end of our young lambs making anywhere from $220 to $250... that's a great reward for people that have been able to hold open.
"We've seen a gradual improvement in mutton price and we hope that continues also.
"We're seeing some terrific averages come out of the market and I think it will only continue on until the Australia Day festivities at the end of the month... certainly processors are scrambling for supply and coupled with this rain event that's just occurred, it's going to hinder the ability to get stocks to yards and stock to slaughter.
"I think supply and demand is going to come into play sooner than what we expected."
