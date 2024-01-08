Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Rain starts off 2023 sheep meat market on positive note

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edwina Moutray, Codrington attended the first-cross ewe sale in Ballarat with her son Beau to "have a look at what prices were doing".
Edwina Moutray, Codrington attended the first-cross ewe sale in Ballarat with her son Beau to "have a look at what prices were doing".

Widespread summer rain has helped give producer confidence a kick, with lamb and mutton prices starting off 2024 on a more positive note.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.