Bonus share rights worth $2m for the Elders boss who stayed

High profile agribusiness boss and handsomely paid Elders managing director, Mark Allison, has started the new year with an extra 283,990 shares in the farm services company, courtesy of a pre-Christmas performance rights issue.
The reward package brings the total number of Elders performance rights he currently holds to more than 493,000.
Mr Allison, who last year cancelled retirement plans to stay with Elders, already directly owns more than 1.2 million shares in the company, plus a further 14,000 via a trustee service.
He is one of its biggest individual shareholders.
His latest entitlement to a tranche of shares was issued in return for the company achieving specific performance milestones as part of his ongoing employment incentive plan.
The rights officially become vested to him as shares in September 2026.
Based on the company's share price on the day of issue (December 22), Mr Allison's most recent rights package would currently be worth about $2.1m.
Elders also issued 48,280 performance rights, with a value on the day equivalent to $370,000, to chief financial officer, Paul Rossiter, who took on the role in July.
Mr Allison had been expected to end his 10-year stint in the top job late last year.
Instead, in June the company announced it could not lock in a suitable replacement and had asked him to re-think his departure plans.
His decision to stay, for at least two more years, was rewarded with a pay rise from $1.09m a year to $1.5m.
He will also get an extra $500,000 a year in retention bonuses at the end of 2023-24, and again in June 2025.
However, although he has been a popular chief executive leading robust business growth, the decision to retain Mr Allison on a bigger pay package, plus incentives, stirred a hornet's nest at Elders' annual general meeting in late December.
The board came under fire for failing to appoint a new managing director within the 12 months' resignation notice period given by Mr Allison (his contract only required six months notice).
Shareholders wholeheartedly voted down the board's remuneration report after challenging directors about the executive search process, and the managing director's pay rise and service rights.
A motion to award Mr Allison 90,000 shares as service rights in 2024 and 2025, in addition to his two retention bonuses, was rejected by the AGM.
Plans for board directors to also receive pay rises came under fire, too, because many investors felt they had failed at their jobs.
The first strike against the remuneration report could lead to a spill of the board next year if the next report is rejected by more than 25 per cent of shareholders.
Elders share price slumped from about $13.35 to around $5.40 during 2023, partly because of investor unease about Mr Allison's expected departure, then seasonal uncertainty and sliding farm sector market prospects.
It recovered to about $7.70 by Christmas, but began 2024 trading between $7.50 and $7.30.
Chairman Ian Wilton's Elders' portfolio also grew slightly in the past month, after he paid $7.39 to buy 338 shares, lifting his direct ownership stake to almost 1000 shares, plus about 146,000 held by a joint venture trust.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.