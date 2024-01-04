Farm Online
Bonus share rights worth $2m for the Elders boss who stayed

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:10am, first published 6:00am
Elders managing director, Mark Allison. Photo supplied.
High profile agribusiness boss and handsomely paid Elders managing director, Mark Allison, has started the new year with an extra 283,990 shares in the farm services company, courtesy of a pre-Christmas performance rights issue.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

