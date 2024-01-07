Annual lamb ad's cheeky take on "the generation gap"

Australia's annual lamb ad has been unveiled, with the tongue-in-cheek clip this time skewering the concept of the generation gap, with digs at baby boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z.
Meat & Livestock's annual lamb ad, created by creative agency The Monkeys, made its debut during the Sunday evening news on both Seven and Nine on January, with a subsequent rollout across free to air and subscription TV across the country.
Renowned lambassador Sam Kekovich makes a by now unsurprising appearance in the video, which covers off on topics ranging from mobile phone usage and slang to home ownership and "cancel culture".
Ultimately it's a lamb barbecue that overcomes the differences between the generations over the course of the three-minute long advertisement, directed by Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien & Trent O'Donnell from Rabbit.
MLA domestic marketing manager Graeme Yardy said stereotypes would have people believe that the generations are practically different species.
"Apparently, boomers are unable to master the basics of technology while gen Zs spend every waking moment making TikTok dances and millennials spend too much on avocado toast and craft beer," Mr Yardy said.
"However, there is much more that unites than separates us, and that's what this year's summer lamb campaign is all about.
"Whether it's a love of our sporting heroes or our beautiful landscapes, the best of Australia always brings us together, and what better way to break down the generational divide than over some Australian lamb, the ultimate unifier."
Data from NielsenIQ HomeScan to December 3, 2023, shows a 17.5 per cent reduction in the price consumers are paying for lamb compared to a year ago, supporting a 22.9pc boost in the volume of lamb purchased at the cash register.
The 2024 lamb advertisement will be seen across TV, online, catch-up TV, paid social and retail out-of-home channels.
The annual lamb advertisement has been a mainstay in MLA's marketing endeavours since 2006.
