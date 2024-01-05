Farm Online
Don't expect to head to the polls yet: PM looks towards 2025 election

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
January 5 2024 - 11:00am
Anthony Albanese and Richard Marles. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has downplayed the idea of sending Australians to the polls this year, hinting he will call the federal election in 2025.

