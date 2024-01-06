Farm Online
Home/News

Storm chaser's passion began with radio 'crackle'

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 7 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockhampton resident Peter Turner Turner owns the popular Central & North Queensland Weather and Stormchasing site on social media and said he's been intreagued by lightning storms ever since he was little kid. Picture: Suplied
Rockhampton resident Peter Turner Turner owns the popular Central & North Queensland Weather and Stormchasing site on social media and said he's been intreagued by lightning storms ever since he was little kid. Picture: Suplied

Watching huge thunderstorms sweep across the country sky as a child growing up in Rockhampton led Peter Turner to become a passionate storm chaser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.