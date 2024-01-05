Agribusiness buzz in brief

Global fast food giant, McDonald's, has launched a sideline entity based on even faster food service for the expanding "to-go" eating and hot and iced drinks market.
The smaller format CosMc's outlets will offer multiple drive-through service lanes, an expanded chicken-based menu, egg McMuffins served all day, sandwiches, hash browns, ice creams and a big line up of drinks, from tea and coffee to spiced lattes and new flavoured carbonated beverage lines.
However, McDonald's traditional burgers and fries are off the menu and the single golden arched CosMc's outlets will not have sit down dining areas.
The first of the new concept outlets opened in the US in Chicago in December, with more to follow this year in Texas.
McDonald's has forecast hundreds more worldwide as part of the initiative which follows the success of similar styled beverage-based takeaway-only services driving strong sales for coffee chains Starbucks and Dutch Bros.
Despite a significant fall in the cost of buying livestock during 2023, big South Australian meat processing group Thomas Foods International's after tax profit also fell 45 per cent to just under $100 million in the 12 months to June.
While revenue was up slightly from $2.7 billion in 2021-22 to almost $2.8 last financial year, and the company was pleased with its result by historical standards, severe inflation and difficult northern hemisphere trading conditions eroded gross margins and profitability.
Thomas Foods re-commenced processing operations at Murray Bridge in May after rebuilding its abattoir destroyed by fire in 2018.
It also has plants at Lobethal in SA, Tamworth and Bourke in NSW, and the recently acquired Frew Foods abattoir at Stawell in Victoria, where upgrade plans are afoot.
New Zealand dairy exports to China are now landing duty-free, as the last safeguard duties on its milk products ended on December 31.
Safeguard duties on milk and cream, butter, and cheese ended in 2021 as part of the free trade arrangement between the two countries signed back in 2008.
NZ became the first developed country to ink a free trade deal with China, followed by an updated version 18 months ago which confirmed the eventual phase out of milk powder tariffs.
Milk powder represents about half NZ's dairy exports to China, which is NZ's biggest trading partner.
Dairy exports to China alone average about 1.4 million tonnes a year, worth about $7.5b ($NZ8b), while the total value of two-way trade between the two countries is about $34.5b ($NZ37b).
Chairman and chief executive officer of Canadian dairy giant, Saputo Inc, Lino A. Saputo, has been made a Member of the Order of Canada.
The grandson of Italian migrant cheesemaker, Giuseppe Saputo, who started the company in 1954 with son, Emanuele (Lino), Mr Saputo has been CEO of the global business since 2003.
His father was also invested into the Order of Canada in 2012.
Saputo Inc is now one of the world's 10 biggest dairy processors, the second biggest in Australia, the biggest in Argentina, and a leading North American cheese, retail milk and cream processor.
It entered Australia in 2014 buying 84 per cent of the Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory company, also acquiring the Murray Goulburn co-operative in 2018.
Lino Saputo junior was recognised for his contributions to Canadian business as a corporate leader and for his philanthropic ventures which also recently won him the title of Outstanding Philanthropist from the Quebec chapter of the Association of Professional Philanthropists.
In 2019, he was named Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year.
The Food Agility Co-operative Research Centre has announced Victorian company, Eratos, will be the core data exchange provider for the Australian Agricultural Data Exchange (AADX), which will begin pilot studies this month.
The data exchange will be tested and validated with end users for six months, prior to an official public launch in the second half of 2024.
Eratos joins other foundation AADX partners Charles Sturt University, Meat & Livestock Australia, Fisheries Research and Development Corporation, CSIRO and Australian Wool Innovation to deliver the AADX in 2024.
Food Agility and the AADX working group intend to collaborate with the agriculture community to ensure the offering from Eratos delivers the data sharing needs and opportunities required by all stakeholders.
Soaring processing costs and shrinking demand for black tea in a nation increasingly obsessed by coffee culture forced Australia's biggest tea plantation to suspend picking operations on Queensland's Atherton Tablelands last year.
Nerada is now relying on warehoused stocks of its tea range warehoused to ensure supplies continue into 2024 while the company undertakes a factory refit and moves away from traditional tea products.
Nerada's plantation covers more than 320 hectares and although picking has suspended, its tea bushes (the camellia sinensis plant) still have a potentially long productive life ahead of them.
The Nerada estate typically produced about 6600 tonnes of leaf annually, selling in supermarkets since the mid 1970s, and to some export buyers.
Chinese-owned West Australian company, Brownes Dairy, is expecting to sell up to 4 million "cheese lollipops" in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Australia this year.
Based on cheddar cheese exported from Brownes' Brunswick plant in WA's south west, the new Cheesies will be made in Shanghai in China, but with packaging carrying Australian kangaroo, koala and cockatoo motifs to highlight the product's Australian cheddar origins.
The new line, due to be on sale by March, is a variation on the successful French dairy processor Bel Group's Babybel mini cheese discs, which target a global lunchbox and bite-sized snack trade, selling up to 2 billion annually.
Brownes, WA's biggest milk processor, has been owned by Chinese investors since 2017.
After a 12 month bid to buy into the pet supplies and veterinary services sector, Woolworths has won approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to buy a 55 per cent of the Petspiration Group, which owns the Petstock network.
Petstock is Australia's second largest specialty pet retail business, with 276 stores, 65 veterinary clinics and 165 grooming salons.
However, Petspiration must sell 41 stores, 25 co-located vet facilities and two online retail sites as part of the $438 million Woolworths investment approved by the ACCC.
Woolies has been keen to get a foothold in the $10 billion pet services sector, making its move on Petstock in December 2022.
However, the competition regulator's consent took time, partly because the business group made more acquisitions after the bid was announced.
Turkish Airlines has been in talks with regional Australian carrier and expanding metropolitan service operator, Regional Express with a view to signing Rex as its local airline partner.
While the federal government has blocked Qatar Airways from gaining extra landing slots at Australian airports, Turkish Airlines is set to launch up to 21 flights a week between Istanbul to Australia by March.
An alliance with Rex, which has a similar agreement with US-based Delta Air Lines, would mean inbound Turkish Airlines travellers could book local Rex flights from Melbourne or Sydney on their international ticket.
Meanwhile, Rex has farewelled executive director, Chris Hine, who retired in December after holding several senior executive roles since the airline established 20 years ago.
Australia's first medical cannabis producer and exporter, Little Green Pharma, is poised to capitalise on changes to French health security legislation paving the way for a big integration of medicinal cannabis into the French healthcare system.
The Danish-backed company, which founded in 2017 and began exporting to Europe in 2020, has production sites producing its own-branded and white-label ranges of medicinal cannabis products and premium cannabis strains in West Australia and in Denmark.
In 2021 the company and leading French pharmaceutical distributors, Intsel Chimos and Centre Lab, were appointed as primary supplier and distributor of Little Green Pharma's 1:20 THC:CBD and CBD50 medicinal cannabis oils for a French trial of Australian cannabis products in the treatment of certain clinical conditions.
With the program nearing the end, the French Government has signed into law which supports the post-pilot supply of medicinal cannabis from March 2024.
Little Green Pharma chief executive officer, Paul Long, said the legislation was significant as it maintained the company's substantial first-mover advantage and was anticipated to substantially bolster an already strong revenue stream.
"With our Danish entity fulfilling the necessary European Supply Authorisation requirements for France we are extremely well positioned to capitalise on long-established relationships with existing patient, hospital prescribers and pharmacy networks during the transitional phase and beyond."
