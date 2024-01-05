New year, but no new live ex report for sheep producers: Littleproud

Nationals leader David Littleproud has hit out at the federal agriculture minister, arguing the government is leaving farmers in the dark as they enter the new year without access to an independent panel's report on phasing out live sheep exports.
The 230-page report was handed to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt in October last year, with a government spokesperson indicating it would eventually be released to the public.
But in response to a Freedom of Information request in November, the minister's office said the report had been made a Cabinet document and could not be released.
Mr Littleproud said the minister had promised more certainty to WA farmers by the end of 2023, but was instead treating them with contempt.
"I am incredibly disappointed that Labor sees fit to remain secretive about phasing out the live sheep export trade in 2024," Mr Littleproud said.
"If Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is so confident in his decision to phase out the industry, why won't he release details of the report?
"Labor is destroying the livelihoods of more than 3000 people who work in the trade and an industry worth $85 million."
A supply chain analysis report conducted by Episode 3 and commissioned to help inform the independent panel was also deemed a Cabinet document in response to an FOI request.
The success of Australia's first live sheep shipment to Saudi Arabia since 2011 late last year has bolstered calls to reverse the ban.
The 5000 sheep sent in December were the first in a larger consignment of 60,000 heads.
Mr Littleproud said there are clear opportunities for the industry's growth in the Middle East as well as for exports from Australia's east coast.
"It is becoming more and more obvious that Labor doesn't want to release its so-called scientific and economic evidence because it simply doesn't exist and Labor instead hides behind Cabinet-in-Confidence," Mr Littleproud said.
The opposition is also calling on WA Premier Roger Cook to lobby his federal Labor counterparts on the east coast, after he spoke out against the phase-out and described the policy as "unnecessary" in December.
Murray Watt's office has been contacted for comment.
