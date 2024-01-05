Farm Online
New year, but no new live ex report for sheep producers: Littleproud

By Dakota Tait
January 5 2024 - 5:00pm
Nationals leader David Littleproud said sheep producers need certainty heading into the new year. Picture supplied.
Nationals leader David Littleproud has hit out at the federal agriculture minister, arguing the government is leaving farmers in the dark as they enter the new year without access to an independent panel's report on phasing out live sheep exports.

