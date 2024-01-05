Lower goatmeat prices create opportunities

Goatmeat producers would be the first to concede that 2023 was one of their toughest years but lower over the hooks prices have created fresh export opportunities.
Meat and Livestock Australia say the goatmeat price correction that occurred over the past 12 months has prompted the re-emergence of demand from old markets such as Trinidad and Tobago.
For January to October, Australia exported 1,522 tonnes of shipped weight (swt) to Trinidad and Tobago, up from 952 tonnes swt for the same period in 2022, and the largest volume for the same period over the past four years.
The volumes to Trinidad and Tabago are small in comparison to the United States which remains Australia's largest export market for goatmeat.
Goatmeat export data for January to October 2023 released by MLA this week shows that Australia exported just over 11,329 tonnes swt goatmeat for that period to the US, up from the 10,984 tonnes swt exported to the US for the same period in 2022.
It is the largest volume Australia has exported to the US for the January to October period since 2019, when it exported 12,574 tonnes swt.
Goatmeat exports to South Korea are also continuing to grow.
"As we have seen in the last four years, South Korea's demand continues to grow year-on-year," MLA reports.
"For January to October, Australia exported just over 5,337 tonnes swt of goatmeat to South Korea, up from 3,413 tonnes swt exported for the same period in 2022."
A surge in demand from China has seen that market emerge as Australia's second last export market for goatmeat in 2023.
Exports went from almost zero to 5,500 tonnes swt for January to October 2023. MLA attributed that rise to the softer pricing.
MLA also noted that other key markets including Taiwan and Canada remained stable.
Australia exported 1,664 tonnes swt of goatmeat Taiwan for January to October 2023, similar to the 1,713 tonnes swt exported for the same period in 2022.
Export volumes to Canada remain consistent, with 954 tonnes swt exported for January to October 2023, slightly down from the 1,138 tonnes swt exported for the same period in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.