India extends tariff-free access for Australian lentils

Grains Australia has welcomed the recent decision to extend tariff-free access for lentil exports to India, one of the world's biggest consumers and importers of the pulse crop.
The Indian Government advised of the extension via a notification dated December 21, 2023. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was formally notified of the extension through Australia's Agriculture Counsellor in New Delhi.
Grains Australia Pulse Council chair Peter Wilson said the zero-tariff extension represented a great opportunity for Australian producers both now and for the 2024 growing season.
"It provides instructive market signals for Australian lentil growers, who can plan with greater confidence their cropping programs for 2024," Mr Wilson said.
Grains Australia general manager trade and market access John Ackerman welcomed the development by the Indian Government.
"India is a historically valuable market for Australian lentils and other grains, and Grains Australia continues to work collaboratively with industry to strengthen ties with this important trading partner," Dr Ackerman said.
India, which has a population of more than 1.4 billion people, is one of the world's largest consumers and importers of lentils, while Canada and Australia are India's main sources of lentil imports.
Under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, tariffs on lentils had previously received a 50 per cent reduction of the most-favoured nation tariff (at 30pc) within an annual quota of 150,000 tonnes.
