India extends tariff-free access for Australian lentils

January 5 2024 - 6:00pm
Tariff-free access for lentils to India will now continue to March 31, 2025. Picture supplied.
Grains Australia has welcomed the recent decision to extend tariff-free access for lentil exports to India, one of the world's biggest consumers and importers of the pulse crop.

