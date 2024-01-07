More carbon trading options stir ACCU market momentum

Expectations of an active year in the carbon credit market are already starting to prove correct with a soft launch of a secondary market trade option suggesting plenty of demand and rising prices.
Spot prices for the most commonly available generic Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCU) and human-induced regeneration (HIR) ACCU credits crept up to $32.10 and $34.90, respectively, on Xpansiv's environmental commodity trading platform, CBL Markets.
Back in June spot prices were reported in the $25 and $31 range.
The pre-Christmas soft trading launch of the two "over the counter" trade categories on CBL has offered another alternative to quarterly carbon auctions run by the Clean Energy Regulator.
December saw 13 corporate-scale wholesale market participants registered to take part in the pilot trade and more than 20,000 baseline, or generic, ACCU contracts moved.
With more wholesale market players such as financial institutions and carbon project developers signing on to participate, the private market infrastructure and registry services provider, Xpansiv, expected to swing its trading gates fully open in February.
Xpansiv's CBL trading platform will be something of a rival to the planned federal government-backed Australian Carbon Exchange, due to be launched by the Clean Energy Regulator mid-year.
It is expected to be open to wholesale and individual-scale retail investor trading.
The government regulator wants to increase the transparency of Australian Carbon Credit Unit pricing, which until now has been largely determined by brokers and buyers linking up, or when quarterly auctions are held.
CBL has also facilitated project-specific ACCU trading for 22 market participants during 2023, after receiving a market-making Australian Financial Services licence to run contract trades.
The availability of more trade options will be particularly important for big scale emitters who must comply with Canberra's new "safeguard mechanism".
The safeguard represents emission reduction targets for Australia's 215 biggest pollution sites.
If they can't meet the safeguard mechanism target and exceed 100,000 tonnes of emissions annually they must offset their excessive emissions by buying carbon credits, before the end of 2024.
We've already seen a bit of a jump in January- Peter Favretto, Xpansiv
A single ACCU represents about a tonne of carbon dioxide-equivalent removed from the atmosphere.
"It looks like it will be an interesting year for ACCU activity," said Xpansiv's carbon and energy vice president, Peter Favretto.
"We've already seen a bit of a jump in January.
"I think by the third and fourth quarter of the year, in particular, we could see some sporadic last minute buying."
Mr Favretto noted when the safeguard became official last July it was followed by a record rush of ACCU buyer and seller activity in the October quarter.
Credits representing 7 million tonnes of carbon changed hands, including credits relating to specific generic carbon farming projects which fitted with certain corporate buyer requirements.
About 5.3m tonnes of trades in that period related to vegetation credits or for gas capture from waste sites.
Generic ACCUs represent carbon credits awarded for avoided deforestation on farms, ensuring carbon sequestration has continued and increased, or where methane has been captured at landfill sites to be used for fuel or flared off.
(Although burning methane gas still creates carbon emissions the result is about 22 times less than the methane levels typically seeping from rubbish dumps or effluent treatment plants.)
Generic credits tend to trade at a slight discount to HIR ACCUs which are awarded for specific farm revegetation projects.
To date, HIR credits have been the most popular goal for landholders and carbon project developers, and are also popular with buyers.
"Most of the liquidity in the carbon credit market is in HIR ACCUs or generic ACCUs, so that's where demand is busiest," Mr Favretto said.
"There's also very high demand for environmental planting credits, although a very limited supply is available."
Environmental planting credit trades have been typically worth between $40 and $60 each.
Credits associated with savanna burning carbon management regimes can fetch about $70 each.
"As more environmental planting credits are issued we'll look to move into developing that trade option on CBL and continue expanding the scope of generic contracts where the market sees a need," he said.
Generic ACCU contracts represented a simple and accessible conduit to carbon markets.
They provided a standard and transparent pricing model for participants to buy offsets which met Australia's strict carbon credit compliance framework.
Xpansiv's chief commercial officer, Ben Stuart, said with its capability to offer both project-specific and generic ACCUs, CBL believed it had a market-leading solution for local and global wholesale market traders.
"As momentum picks up, these contracts will enable us to distribute additional price signals and data insights, providing greater liquidity and price transparency."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.