Farm Online
Home/Weather

Warm seas make forecasting difficult

By Don White, Weatherwatch
January 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warm seas make forecasting difficult
Warm seas make forecasting difficult

The main challenges for climatic predictions in Australia at the moment are resulting from the unusual sea surface temperature patterns around most of the continent. In the eastern half of the Pacific Ocean the pattern is typical of a strong El Nino pattern with the tongue of warm water across the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, the western Pacific Ocean has remained unusually warm and during December has warmed even further against anything one would expect with a normal El Nino event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.