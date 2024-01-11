Warm seas make forecasting difficult

The main challenges for climatic predictions in Australia at the moment are resulting from the unusual sea surface temperature patterns around most of the continent. In the eastern half of the Pacific Ocean the pattern is typical of a strong El Nino pattern with the tongue of warm water across the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, the western Pacific Ocean has remained unusually warm and during December has warmed even further against anything one would expect with a normal El Nino event.
Currently, most of Australia is surrounded by warmer than normal SSTs for this time of year. Warm and above average SSTs around Australia correlate well with increased rainfall - a pattern we've seen occur across large parts of the country in the past two months.
Given how little influence the current El Nino is having, the timing of when this pattern breaks down is now less important. However, there is cool water in the sub-surface of the western Pacific which is expanding and strengthening. This is a sign that the current El Nino pattern in the eastern Pacific is likely to begin to weaken in the coming one to two months.
In the Indian Ocean, the earlier positive Indian Ocean Dipole has completely "washed out" and is now replaced by warm and above average SSTs. Similar to the Pacific Ocean, most of the Indian Ocean is experiencing above average SSTs suggesting a neutral pattern is returning. Current modelling suggests that the IOD may officially become slightly negative towards late autumn with a positive consequence for late autumn rainfall in SE Australia.
The changing global climate continues to make long range forecasting more of a challenge than normal because these are very unusual oceanic patterns. Overall, the oceans right through the southern hemisphere appear to be warmer than usual with Australia centred in one of these warmer areas.
To our north, the monsoon is still yet to develop properly with a possible increase in tropical cyclone activity, resulting in moisture pushing southwards at that time. A late monsoon is typical in an El Nino year. Usually, a late monsoon contributes to drier patterns in spring and early summer, but this has not been the case this season.
However, the warm ocean temperatures surrounding the country makes it difficult to forecast anything other than an increased potential for rainfall to continue for the next three months, even though this would be against what we would normally say in an El Nino year. In the tropics the next active phase of the MJO is likely around mid-January, with an increased potential for tropical cyclone activity at that time holding the key for trends in the coming months.
