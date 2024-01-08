Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

How goatmeat industry can overcome boom or bust cycle

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A reported funded by MLA has looked at how to shift the Australian goat meat industry to a market-oriented, value-based approach. FILE PHOTO.
A reported funded by MLA has looked at how to shift the Australian goat meat industry to a market-oriented, value-based approach. FILE PHOTO.

Forward contracting producer consignments, the introduction of goat specific processing equipment and the development of a flavour profile system linked to carcase attributes could help make Australia's goatmeat industry stronger and more profitable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.