How goatmeat industry can overcome boom or bust cycle

Forward contracting producer consignments, the introduction of goat specific processing equipment and the development of a flavour profile system linked to carcase attributes could help make Australia's goatmeat industry stronger and more profitable.
These are just a few of the recommendations set out in newly released report, undertaken in a bid to kickstart the shift from a commodity boom and bust industry to a market-orientated, value-based approach.
The report, Developing a sustainable high-value market driven goat supply chain, was funded by MLA Donor Company and led by Greenleaf Enterprises' Janine Teese and Ken Bryan, in collaboration with Cedar Meats.
It identified potential to grow both the volume and value of goat meat exports from Australia, specifically increasing the volume of sales from a low base in high value markets including Japan, Korea, Taiwan and North America.
Processing techniques and supply chain costs would need to be on a price parity with lamb for roasts and beef for stews to entice more western consumers, the researchers found.
Dr Teese said goats were becoming an integral part of rangeland production systems, together with beef and/or sheep as an income diversification strategy and land management tool.
"Producers who have diversified into goats are looking to develop their goatmeat business in alignment with market requirements and product specifications as per beef carcase grading and pricing grid specifications," she said.
"Taking a whole of chain approach from producer to processor to consumer, provides opportunities to identify and undertake whole-of-chain and point-specific interventions to uplift the entire chain and develop value-added products."
The report found goatmeat's limited value-adding, product and market segmentation made it open to the 'boom and bust' of commodity cycles but there was an opportunity for a $100 million to $140 million uplift in the export value of goatmeat each year by obtaining the average export price for 2022 of $12.28 per kilogram compared to the current average price for January to June 2023 of $7.38 per kilogram.
According to the report, an irregular supply-base means processors are unable to sign more lucrative, longer term supply contracts and develop high margin markets.
Innovative supply solutions combined with new product and market development have been highlighted as a key to breaking the pattern of oversupply causing pricing crashes.
Recommendations include supporting processors to identify their customer requirements and share this information with the producer, and to develop differentiated markets and products based on carcase attributes and cook by cut attributes.
Further research and development has also been recommended in order to drive change, including to come up with a value proposition relating to develop the automated goat processing equipment to make it feasible for processors to shift beyond just selling a frozen carcase sliced six ways.
The report identified an opportunity with a technology provider to develop automated goat processing equipment which breaks splits the carcase in half, allowing racks, ribs, legs and shanks to be separated easily, so the rest of the carcase can be cubed.
The processing of product into cubes and cuts in Australia would increase access to the Southeast Asian market, as well as Australian domestic consumers.
Prior to investment however, the company requires more information, including an understanding of the willingness of meat processors to engage and purchase the equipment, which would be suitable for goats, hogget and mutton.
The report also identified the potential for supply chain development to support whole of carcase utilisation with value-adding opportunities such as using by-products in dog treats and dog food.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.