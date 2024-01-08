How goatmeat industry can overcome boom or bust cycle

The report found goatmeat's limited value-adding, product and market segmentation made it open to the 'boom and bust' of commodity cycles but there was an opportunity for a $100 million to $140 million uplift in the export value of goatmeat each year by obtaining the average export price for 2022 of $12.28 per kilogram compared to the current average price for January to June 2023 of $7.38 per kilogram.

