Don is fiercely protective of his family's cropping country in the Mallee

Don Leathbridge took time out from a late finish to the grain harvest to attend the protest meeting on his neighbour's farm.
He reckons he's personally stripped about half of his family's massive 4856 hectare (12,000 acre) crop.
Those late Christmas rains have delayed the finish but he says a couple more days and a few hundred acres more should finally wind up a surprisingly good season.
Oh and did we mention Don is 86 years old.
He walks with the aid of the cane but he's wiry and still farm-fit so he says why not help out.
"Busiest time of the year, all hands on deck, even the old hands," he laughed.
Don wasn't going to miss the mine protest gathering.
"It will be a disaster for us," he said.
"I thought the COVID lockdowns were pretty bad, seeing we didn't have any of it (COVID) up here but this mine is nothing but a disaster for us.
"I have been farming the Cannie Ridge for my whole life, this is easily the best grain growing country in this region, in this part of the Mallee."
This is no idle boast from Don, even the mining company's Environment Effects Statement includes "a 25 per cent assumed yield increase for the Cannie Ridge".
"Ask anyone, they know about the Cannie Ridge country," Don said..
"Why would you stick a mine in the middle of it, it might be different it was only good for growing lizards or just useless, but this is the best we have."
Mr Leathbridge said neighbouring farmers like himself had no choice but to fight the mine plans.
"It's not so much for me but my grandson and the next generations, people who want to carry on as we have done for so many years growing good crops on the Cannie Ridge.
"We have to fight for our families, for the future and also the Cannie Ridge, it's too valuable to lose."
