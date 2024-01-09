Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Don is fiercely protective of his family's cropping country in the Mallee

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 10 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Don Leathbridge, 86, is still heavily involved in his family farm and fears a mine planned for the area will threaten the future for future generations of croppers on the Cannie Ridge.
Don Leathbridge, 86, is still heavily involved in his family farm and fears a mine planned for the area will threaten the future for future generations of croppers on the Cannie Ridge.

Don Leathbridge took time out from a late finish to the grain harvest to attend the protest meeting on his neighbour's farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.