'They asked us to sell our farm, we said no': couple stands their ground

The farmer cut short his meeting with officials with the mining company when they said they wanted to buy his farm.
"I'd heard enough, I wasn't selling."
Friendly and polite to a fault, the farming folk near Lalbert have reached the end of their tether.
Showing emotion, particularly anger, isn't in their DNA, they quickly admit.
Standing up at meetings to speak or writing passionate submissions , they much prefer to stay within the peaceful boundaries of their broadacre properties.
But they are learning fast.
"Honesty doesn't mean much in this fight we have found," our farmer said.
Australian Community Media has decided not to disclosed the identity of this farming couple, not because they requested it, but to protect their personal information as they spoke on behalf of others.
The mine company came some years back drilling on the sides of the public road, a curiosity they had seen for generations.
This is a famous cropping region just east of Lalbert where farmers have been accumulating lots of land, expensive machinery and loads of debt in the costly age of "get big or get out".
Over the years the drillers have often searched farm country for mineral treasure hidden by the soils these farmers scratch on the surface for their living.
"Then they came knocking saying they wanted to drill on our land," the farmer said.
"They said they had found valuable minerals they were convinced went straight across our land but they wanted to run a heap of drill tests to make sure.
"We said no, and asked them to go."
Later came an approach from the mine company's bosses, asking for a meeting.
Other neighbours had refused this as well, but this couple want to hear what they had to say.
"We thought it would be better to gather all the information we could, get an insight into what they were thinking," the farmer's wife said.
They sat together at the outside picnic table, listening closely, watching the paperwork pile up.
"They wanted to buy all our land, paying going market rates for it, and they would set us up with another farm in the district like for like," the farmer said.
"How is that actually possible?"
Even though the couple are reaching an age where retirement would be on the radar for most, and a multi-million dollar nest-egg would be handy, they are staying put whether a few others have already said yes.
They are big decisions which have made community life awkward.
The company, VHM, is sponsoring the Mallee Eagles footy team and have signed an agreement with the local Gannawarra Shire Council with residents saying they weren't asked.
"We've put years and years of work into making this place what it is, we love it, we raised our kids here, we love the country, our neighbours, it is our home and always will be," they said.
"We decided we have to fight for it."
