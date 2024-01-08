Tropical deluge sweeps over Victoria

Parts of Victoria have endured their heaviest summer rain since the 2010-11 floods as tropical moisture from the north helped deliver 24 rainfall tallies as high as 150mm in parts of the state's North Central region.
A Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) weather station at Heathcote, east of Bendigo, recorded 181mm for the 24 hours to 9am while there were numerous other reports of tallies in excess of 100mm around the Upper Campaspe basin.
This has led to severe flooding fears for centres such as Heathcote and Elmore, with initial modeling suggesting the Campaspe could exceed the 2011 flood level at Barnadown, near Elmore.
As of Monday afternoon flood warnings had also been issued for Seymour, on the Upper Goulburn.
Further east there is a moderate flood warning on the King River in the state's north-east.
24 hour tallies were lower, generally 75-100mm, but there had also been substantial rain earlier in the week, creating significant run-off.
Falls were patchier in the west of the state but a number of potent storm cells saw heavy rain in a short period of time.
Warrnambool received 75mm, Kerang 80mm while Warracknabeal received 40mm in less than an hour.
Even in the low rainfall zone in the north-west Ouyen saw flash flooding in the town following a heavy storm hitting on Sunday.
Across the border in south-east South Australia Mount Gambier was hit by a heavy storm on Saturday, while far western NSW also saw big rainfall tallies in excess of 100mm at centres such as Mount Hope, near Hillston, while semi-arid towns such as Booligal, 85mm and Broken Hill, 50mm also had big totals.
The BOM said the rain was a result of tropical moisture and a series of troughs and associated upper level weather systems.
It follows a period of intense rainfall through Queensland earlier in the week.
From a farming perspective late season croppers with standing crop are concerned about unharvestable crops, while there have been calls from Agriculture Victoria for livestock owners to ensure proper shelter to minimise livestock losses.
