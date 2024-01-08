Farm Online
Tropical deluge sweeps over Victoria

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated January 8 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 3:42pm
A storm cell delivered heavy rain triggering flash flooding in the north-western Victorian town of Ouyen. Photo by Jenna Singleton.
Parts of Victoria have endured their heaviest summer rain since the 2010-11 floods as tropical moisture from the north helped deliver 24 rainfall tallies as high as 150mm in parts of the state's North Central region.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

