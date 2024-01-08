Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Former dairy farmer gives back to industry by helping next generation

Updated January 8 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former dairy farmer turned trainer Bill Cornelissen. Picture supplied
Former dairy farmer turned trainer Bill Cornelissen. Picture supplied

Bill Cornelissen never wanted to be anything but a farmer and now he has the chance to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.