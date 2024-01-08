Former dairy farmer gives back to industry by helping next generation

Bill Cornelissen never wanted to be anything but a farmer and now he has the chance to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps.
Mr Cornelissen grew up on a dairy farm and did his farm apprenticeship at South West TAFE in 1995-1999.
His life has turned full circle and he has returned to TAFE as an associate facilitator to encourage the next generation of farm workers.
He's also encouraging farmers to get behind the future of the industry by employing trainees and to giving access to students so they can get exposed to a range of different farm enterprises to grow their skills.
Mr Cornelissen's family were share-farming for 20 years while he was growing up and they're still in the industry, along with several other relatives.
"Right from when I was a little kid, all I wanted was to be a farmer," he said.
"I had been doing it for 20-plus years, working my way up from a farm hand to a share farmer, but circumstances changed so now I'm doing something different but happy to still be involved in agriculture."
The job came about when Mr Cornelissen was talking to SWTAFE agriculture teaching education manager Bec Toleman.
"I told Bec that things had changed and I was looking for another job and she said 'what about teaching?'," he said.
"I'd never thought about before but went away and called back a week later and asked if she was serious about it and what it involved.
"Now here I am."
Mr Cornelissen is completing his training and assessment certificates and has started work as an associate facilitator, able to teach students but not yet grade their work.
He said some things had not changed since his time as an apprentice.
"When I was training, the advice was take your time and learn it properly and that's still relevant today," he said.
"It's the same sort of messages to get across - push safety, make sure you know what you're doing and don't be afraid to ask questions."
While Mr Cornelissen, 43, encourages young people to consider a career in agriculture, he also wants farmers to open their doors to students.
"I've had trainees over the years and I enjoyed helping them and seen the benefits that came to the farm," he said.
"The last one was really good, even though she'd never been on a dairy farm before.
"The kids that are coming through like what they're doing, we just need more.
"There are shortages all over the place.
"That's why a lot of people are going into robotics because of the staff shortages.
"The jobs are there if people want to do the training."
Ms Toleman said more south-west Victorian farmers were needed to help train a new generation of farm workers.
Students needed access to animals and different types of farms to get the most out of their agricultural courses.
"We want to provide our students with the opportunity to observe, learn and participate in activities on farms to expand their knowledge," Ms Toleman said.
However, a dearth of options has led to an appeal to the industry for greater input.
"For the past few years, I've been using my own network of friends and contacts but we need to access animals and more farms for all of our ag courses," Mr Toleman said.
Ms Toleman said it was important that students see different types of farms, from family to corporate operations, organic, beef, sheep, dairy or produce.
Students needed practical work and could help with on-farm jobs.
"We want our students to gain a wide variety of skills and an understanding of the different farming enterprises in the south-west region," Ms Toleman said.
"If anyone has animals coming up to drenching, vaccination, if any sheep, beef or dairy farms are doing anything new and innovative that can benefit students.
"It could be doing multispecies pastures, installing new equipment or helping with some fencing, we can come out and use their property to teach the students and also help get the jobs done on the farm."
Last year students helped to drench more than 450 sheep on one property and watched vets preg testing animals.
"The more input we have from industry, the better it will be for trainees," Ms Toleman said.
"If we open our doors to the farms, the farms are going to see the benefits and start signing up trainees.
"We want practical activities, not just coming out and watching but being able to do things that will help students gain knowledge and experience.
"We're not asking farmers to do the training; our teachers will be there; we just need properties and jobs where our students can get experience."
Access to farms would be once or twice a year and our students would be fully supervised by experienced trainers.
South West TAFE is seeking host farms anywhere in the south-west, particularly the Hamilton, Colac and Glenormiston areas.
Any farmer able to help can contact Ms Toleman on email Rebecca.Toleman@swtafe.edu.au or mobile 0466 506 728.
