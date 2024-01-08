Farm Online
Home/Dairy

High milk prices help balance increasing dairy input costs in 2023

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated January 9 2024 - 9:33am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Chant, Warrion, says her dairy grew to milk 270 head of cattle after favourable milk prices this year. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Sarah Chant, Warrion, says her dairy grew to milk 270 head of cattle after favourable milk prices this year. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

High input costs and historically high milk season prices have paired to create a memorable 2023 for Victoria's dairy industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.