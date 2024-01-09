Venezuelan cheese in the heart of Tasmania - a family's paddock-to-plate

A dairy farming couple in Smithton, Tas, have harnessed each opportunity in the industry to create artisan Venezuelan and European cheeses, complete with a robotic dairy and cheese factory.
Rosselyn and Genaaro Escalante noticed a gap in the community and market for a paddock-to-plate local cheese factory, and paired with their passion for animals - decided to make it happen.
Mr and Mrs Escalante hailed from Venezuela as qualified veterinarians, moving to Brisbane, Qld, in 2009 to avoid political and economic tensions back home and further their studies.
"With the situation back home we couldn't access the funds to continue to university," Mr Escalante said.
"We applied for asylum and for protection out of fear of going back to Venezuela."
He said they eventually found employment on a beef operation at Queensland, before starting dairy farming in NSW and becoming citizens in 2014.
"We saw there were a lot of opportunities in the dairy industry," he said.
He said they noticed an opening for a farming couple in Tasmania on a 950-head dairy farm and took the role, before entering into sharefarming.
"In 2020 we decided we wanted to do something independently, and that's when we came up with the idea of cheesemaking," he said.
He said on their return from two cheesemaking courses in New Zealand, they discovered there were no dairy manufacturing facilities for local production and consumption, but there was a project in the works.
"It sounded too good to be true, but we started negotiations and went ahead with the deal and they offered for us to lease the farm as well," he said.
Mr and Mrs Escalante then launched La Cantara Cheeses and Duck River Meadows Dairy.
They put Wagyu over Jersey to improve calving ease, production and milk quality to fit their breeding goals.
Mr Escalante said they currently milked 85 head, and produced nine different types of cheese with a clean, milky, buttery flavour.
"We put new things into practice and it brings the cheese to a new level, it's continuous improvement," he said.
Mrs Escalante said their next focus would be to start bottling milk and opening up a milk-on-tap service for community members to bring glass bottles to reuse for milk storage.
"We were afraid of taking the risk [with opening the factory] but it's worked out really well," she said.
