Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Venezuelan cheese in the heart of Tasmania - a family's paddock-to-plate

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
January 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosselyn Escalante creates artisan Venezuelan and European cheeses at her Smithton, Tas, cheese factory and dairy. Picture by Alisha Fogden
Rosselyn Escalante creates artisan Venezuelan and European cheeses at her Smithton, Tas, cheese factory and dairy. Picture by Alisha Fogden

A dairy farming couple in Smithton, Tas, have harnessed each opportunity in the industry to create artisan Venezuelan and European cheeses, complete with a robotic dairy and cheese factory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.