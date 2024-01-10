Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef exporters tap UK potential calmly, with new players coming in

By Steve Martyn
January 11 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As we enter the second year of the new trade agreement with the United Kingdom, Steve Martyn reports there has been no swamping of the British market by Australian beef. Picture Kelly Butterworth.
As we enter the second year of the new trade agreement with the United Kingdom, Steve Martyn reports there has been no swamping of the British market by Australian beef. Picture Kelly Butterworth.

Year One of the new free trade agreement with the UK has been completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.