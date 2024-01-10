Beef exporters tap UK potential calmly, with new players coming in

Year One of the new free trade agreement with the UK has been completed.
The new Year 2 (2024) quota access arrangements came into force on January 1 and apply for the next 12 months.
Under the A-UKFTA, the duty-free quotas for 2023 were 20,616 tonnes of beef and 14,726 tonnes of sheep meat. They now rise to 43,333t for beef in 2024 and 30,556t for sheep meat.
As forecast by industry, there has been no swamping of the UK market by Australian product as feared by the agricultural lobby in the UK.
Rather, as a responsible global player, there has been a slow and gradual development of opportunities by Australian exporters in line with maximising returns in the international marketplace. That approach will continue in 2024.
The seven months of trading under the A-UKFTA in 2023 saw only 14 per cent of the allocated beef quota available actually used by the established Australian beef exporters to the UK (1481 tonnes).
An additional 318t was used by new entrants.
With over 43,000t of beef quota in 2024, availability should not be an issue - only demand given the poor health of the UK economy and continued high inflation.
Similarly, for sheep meat only 28pc, or 4144t, of the 14,726t quota available under the A-UKFTA was used in 2023.
Before the A-UKFTA, Australia's existing access to the UK was through two World Trade Organisation quotas. For beef, that was the UK High Quality Beef, or HQB, quota of 3761t.
As predicted, since the new duty-free A-UKFTA beef quotas have been in place, the existing UK HQB quota has not been used. It is unlikely to be used in the future either with its EU type specification restrictions and a 20pc import duty still applied.
For sheep meat the situation is a little different. The WTO Sheepmeat quota to the UK of 13,335t remains duty free and essentially is additional to the A-UKFTA quota.
This means that total Australian sheep meat access to the UK in 2024 will be over 43,000t.
The UK authorities are still getting use to administering import quota systems that for the last 40 years were managed by the EU.
By leaving the ultimate management and allocation of the new A-UKFTA quotas to the Australian Government as part of the agreement, there have been no issues.
In contrast, judging from the failed negotiations with the EU, any new access that the EU might propose in a future FTA with Australia will have none of this flexibility.
It will all be first-come-first-served quota access allocated to EU importers, not Australian exporters.
This approach will bring with it all the distortions and commoditisation of the trade that we see in the EU Grain Fed Beef Quota, a much poorer outcome than the high standard of access under the A-UKFTA.
In 2024 we are expecting beef and sheep meat production in Australia to increase and with that an increased exportable surplus.
While we will likely be exporting to over 100 countries again in 2024, the United States and China, that accounted for 41pc of beef exports in 2023 and 47pc of sheepmeat exports, will likely be our largest single markets again.
The volume power of the world's largest meat exporter, Brazil, will also have an influence on the overall performance of these export markets and by default, Australia.
Australian beef exports in 2023 triggered the volume safeguard provisions in both China and Korea's respective FTAs.
While those safeguards will increase slightly in 2024 (China to 202,240 tonnes and Korea 188,437 tonnes) they will remain an upper limit.
There are also volume safeguard provisions in the Japanese agreement.
No such safeguards are at play for Australia in the US and beef shipment levels over the last five months have lifted the US into our largest beef export market for now.
South America - that is Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay - has China as its largest beef market.
Up to 50pc of their beef exports go to China, some even higher.
The repercussions of a weaker Chinese economy however has seen a significant decline in prices.
Merco Press in Brazil reports average Brazilian prices to China falling from US$5020 per tonne in 2022 to around US$3910 in November last year.
Brazil's second largest beef market currently after China is the US.
They ship large quantities of cooked beef to the US (over 40,000t in 2023) that fall outside import quotas and tariffs. This is used for manufacturing and canning purposes.
Some of this cooked Brazilian beef finds its way to Australia as canned beef via Europe.
Since 2020 Brazil has also regained access to the US for fresh and frozen beef.
The US imported over 155,000t of Brazilian beef in 2023.
Decreasing returns in China means that despite their limited in-quota access in the US, Brazil has the ability unlike most other suppliers to pay the out-of-quota US duties of 26.5pc and still be competitive.
This will be an interesting trend to monitor in 2024, especially in a higher priced US market with an increasing demand for imports.
For now the "Other Beef " quota in the US of 65,000t, Brazil's only quota access, reset on January 1.
They will look to use that access at 4.4 US cents/kilogram as quickly as possible, locking out other countries that also want to use it.
When the quota is full after a few months they will pay the out-of-quota duty for the remainder of the year.
