The five things that will drive what money is made in beef in 2024

How will 2024 play out for the country's cattle producers? We take a look at the big-ticket trends, challenges and opportunities that will likely shape fortunes.
Just how much producer sentiment, driven heavily by seasonal expectations, can affect the cattle market was made abundantly clear in 2023 when early offloading ahead of an expected El Nino pushed big numbers onto the market. The roller coaster ride of weather forecasting is continuing, with numerous sites now talking of starting the year with an El Nino and ending it with a La Nina. Prominent agents and some industry leaders believe opportunity went begging last year. They say knowledge about what is potentially coming season-wise is a valuable tool for making decisions about resources but it is just one tool in the kit. As the number of sources from where producers draw weather forecasts increases, the challenge of how to use forecasts is becoming arguably the largest for beef producers.
Finding a way to incentivise producers to reduce methane will become increasingly crucial for the beef industry. Navigating the role of livestock producers in the climate change solution is fraught with both challenges and opportunity.
Prominent industry analyst Simon Quility, who is currently finalising his Churchill fellowship report on the topic, says regardless of carbon initiatives, reducing methane is effectively an additional job livestock producers now have in order to "make up for the sins of the wider society."
His research indicates a $200 to $300 return per animal, over and above premiums for other attributes, is required to incentivise producers to lower methane in a way that is meaningful to the environment.
It might seem like a problem for the post-farmgate sector but the ability, or lack of ability, to source labour in livestock processing plants will very much play into producer profits this year and while ever supply grows.
Several big processors announced investment plans in late 2023 for expanded capacity to address supply increase. It all hinges on growing their workforce, which depends on a number of fragile factors like accommodation and services in regional towns and immigration policies.
Veteran processor Roger Fletcher, whose company Fletcher's International now owns a pub, motels, units and a backpacker hostel, says moving into the landlord business has become a necessity.
"There's not much point saying we can give you a job but put your tent up," he said.
Australia is now sitting on the largest cattle and sheep inventory figures in a decade, according to Meat & Livestock Australia data.
Years of intensive rebuilding means supply will be at significantly higher levels for all of 2024 and well into following years.
The labour story in abattoirs is one part of this challenge but the situation presents a plethora of other dynamics for producers to navigate. Agents are already reporting changes in thinking around traditional marketing and cattle trading practices.
MLA says the increased production will come at a time when the herds of major competitors are declining, which opens very lucrative doors for Australian beef.
The United States and China will play a big role in how global demand for Australian beef unfolds in 2024.
The US beef herd has now hit its lowest point since the early 1960s, which is pushing the price of US cattle skyward and will mean far less beef on both the US market and global market. If seasons permit US ranchers to start rebuilding, that will be exacerbated but either way, the big US kill rates will have to ease in 2024.
The US is both a major customer and competitor for Australian beef, which is why MLA lists the potential from US dynamics as a massive opportunity for Australia in 2024.
China, meanwhile, is a mixed bag. The world's largest meat importer could be a bottomless pit of demand or a major disappointment.
Global AgriTrends lists the big ticket dynamics at play in China as its diverse and growing demand for imported beef; the hog roller coaster of disease, profits, and losses and expectations; shifting demographics and future population declines; trade relations with the US and China's goals for food and agriculture self-sufficiency.
