The five things that will drive what money is made in beef in 2024

Just how much producer sentiment, driven heavily by seasonal expectations, can affect the cattle market was made abundantly clear in 2023 when early offloading ahead of an expected El Nino pushed big numbers onto the market. The roller coaster ride of weather forecasting is continuing, with numerous sites now talking of starting the year with an El Nino and ending it with a La Nina. Prominent agents and some industry leaders believe opportunity went begging last year. They say knowledge about what is potentially coming season-wise is a valuable tool for making decisions about resources but it is just one tool in the kit. As the number of sources from where producers draw weather forecasts increases, the challenge of how to use forecasts is becoming arguably the largest for beef producers.