Buyer-grower stand-off in grain markets

A stand-off appears to have emerged in Australian grain markets early in the New Year.
Buyers have lowered their bid prices over recent weeks, and growers have generally been reluctant to sell at the lower prices.
The pull-back in bids occurred earlier and has been more significant in the eastern states.
Grain prices in WA were holding relative to the rest of the country but buyer bids have also pulled back more recently.
Growers are returning from the festive period and questioning the pull-back in prices.
Most growers appear reluctant to follow it lower and are rightly creating an offer price on their grain and listing it for sale so buyers can at least see where they would sell.
Many offer prices are within the range of prices already traded in the past month.
In some instances, buyers have jumped up to meet those prices and secure the grain, however as a general comment, buyers have been relatively patient.
So, we have a stand-off with quieter trade volumes, particularly in eastern Australia.
The good news for growers is that demand for grain remains. The amount of grain that will be exported and consumed domestically this year has not yet been bought.
This means grain will trade; it's just a matter of at what price and possibly who moves first - buyers lifting their bids or growers lowering their offers.
In many cases market factors impacting prices will provide opportunity for grain to trade.
For instance, a fall in the Australian dollar helps to increase grain prices at the farm gate and has traded a range of 66 to 69 US cents in the past month, or A$17 a tonne in Australian grain price terms.
Just before Christmas US soft red winter wheat (similar quality to Australian ASW wheat) was trading in volume into China, and in the New Year there are rumours they're in the market for more.
Quoted US export values for soft red winter wheat at time of writing equate back to about A$405-410/t FIS in WA and A$375-380/t Track in eastern Australia for ASW1 type wheat.
Recent traded prices for Australian APW1 and ASW1 wheat have been A$400/t and A$390/t FIS respectively in WA, and A$375/t and A$360/t Track respectively in eastern Australia on low volume.
While Australian buyers have pulled their bids back, they continue to search and look at parcels of grain offered for sale.
At some point buyers will need to purchase, and the above price analysis indicates there is some merit in growers showing their expectations on what their grain is worth.
