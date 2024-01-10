Women on the job to bring talent into meat business

The global network for women working in the meat supply chain, Meat Business Women, has taken its presence in Australia to the next level by signing up respected industry affairs specialist Stacey McKenna.
Ms McKenna, from big Victorian processor The Midfield Group, will be the Australian chair for MBW in the three-year deal.
She is also on the boards of both the Australian Meat Industry Council and the sector's research and development body, the Australian Meat Processor Corporation.
At a time when Australia's beef and sheep meat processing game desperately needs people, MBW's agenda to nut out the 'how' of attracting and retaining women is worth its weight in gold.
AMIC has been the inaugural territory partner for MBW, launched by British marketing wiz Laura Ryan in 2015.
Ms Ryan, a self-described townie, worked her way through the ranks to be appointed the first female sector strategy director for the UK Beef and Lamb Board and "fell in love with the meat industry."
She saw a desperate need for a global professional network for women in what is a male-dominated business in every country.
Ms Ryan said Stacey McKenna was the perfect partner for MBW as it embarked on the next phase of growth in Australia.
"She is passionate about the red meat sector, with deep knowledge of key industry matters, great contacts across the sector and an impressive track record of industry advocacy," she said.
For her part, Ms McKenna said as a woman in the meat industry, she knew how important it was to have a forum to connect with other women and learn, share and support each other.
Since launching in Australia in 2019, MBW has grown rapidly down under with corporate partners including Coles, JBS, Australian Pork Limited and Sheep Producers Australia.
The annual MBW conference will be held this year in Melbourne on March 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.