Whiff of an opportunity for buyers of a perfumed piece of paradise

One of the more famous farms in Victoria is on the market.
The popular lavender farm near Daylesford called "Lavandula" is on the market across 39 hectares (96 acres) for around $5.5 million.
The farm attracts up to 60,000 tourists each year.
The farm re-opens on January 16, for the peak of the lavender season.
Lavandula's story began with the Tinetti family who settled there 162 years ago.
In the 1850's Aquilino Tinetti travelled to Australia from the Swiss Italian township of Ticino, drawn to the Victorian gold rush.
He leased land just outside Daylesford and Hepburn Springs to breed dairy cows.
He built the existing stone buildings, married Maria Capriroli in 1870 and bought the farm in 1904.
The current owner bought the former Tinetti farm in the 1980's and set about restoring the stone buildings and implementing the gardens which are now known nationally and internationally.
Lavandula is set over 13 titles and the Mediterranean inspired gardens include the 1860's historic buildings and homestead, olive and chestnut groves, lavender fields, formal garden areas and expansive lawns.
Today Lavandula is also home to La Trattoria café and bar, farmgate store - specialising in aromatherapy - and lavender products.
The property hosts weddings, outdoor events and festivals or casual indoor/outdoor dining.
Lavandula borders the Jim Crow Creek and has bore and surface water rights and an average annual rainfall of 650mm.
Daylesford and Hepburn Springs are together one of Victoria's premier tourist locations famously known for its natural mineral springs, spa and wellbeing experiences.
Lavandula is within a one-hour drive from Melbourne.
For more information contact Dominic Romeo at Circa Heritage and Lifestyle Property on 0438 500277.
