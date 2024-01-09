Farm Online
Calls for tougher laws in wake of Tasmania abattoir footage

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 10 2024 - 8:10am, first published 6:30am
Animal welfare standards in processing plants are in the spotlight.
Calls for minimum standards with more teeth around animal welfare in processing, and the resources to enforce them, have grown louder on the back of the release of Tasmanian footage from animal activists.

