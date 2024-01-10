Australia pushes for closer trade ties with UAE

Australian farmers will look to develop trade into the Middle East as part of a proposed free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates.
Late last year the federal government and its UAE counterpart announced plans to begin negotiations for a bilateral free trade deal.
The UAE is Australia's largest trade and investment partner in the Middle East.
According to government sources there was $9.3 billion in two-way goods and services trade between the two nations in 2022, making the UAE is Australia's 19th largest trading partner.
Agricultural products make up a critical component of Australia's major exports to the UAE, which include alumina, meat, oilseeds, and higher education.
The grains sector is hopeful that more trade with the UAE could help continue the industry's Middle Eastern renaissance.
Once Australia's major destination for grains such as wheat and barley Middle Eastern markets faded in importance with the development of strong south-east and eastern Asian demand during the 2000s and 2010s.
However, in recent years Saudi Arabia has re-emerged as an important market for Australia barley, while wheat is being sold to Oman and the UAE is an active buyer across several commodities.
Grain Producers Australia northern director Matthew Madden recently visited the UAE and said food security was a critical concern for the desert nation.
He said he had visited the nation's only wheat farm, developed as part of UAE government policy to improve its long-term food security.
"They have recently started looking at producing wheat of their own, which is very impressive, given the growing season heat, I was there in the dead of winter and it was still 27 degrees," he said.
"The water comes from desalination plants, which is expensive but reliable, they have proved they can grow crops on a small scale, now they will have to assess whether they continue with wheat or maybe look at something higher value."
The UAE government has also been actively investigating cloud seeding and whether it could deliver more rainfall, with much of the country tallying less than 100mm annually.
Mr Madden said he did not think the UAE would push for self-sufficiency given the extreme climate, but said the push into agriculture highlighted the importance of food to the Emiratis.
He said with a staple diet including sheep and goat meat, wheat and barley based flat breads and pulses there were good opportunities in the UAE for Australian growers.
"If we could get a trade deal together I think there would be some great opportunities across a range of commodities, it is a high value, stable economy and there is an understanding of the importance of long-term trading partners."
