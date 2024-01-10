Farm Online
Australia pushes for closer trade ties with UAE

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
January 10 2024 - 4:00pm
Grain Producers Australia director Matthew Madden, right, is given a tour of the UAE's only wheat farm during a recent visit to the Middle Eastern nation. Photo by Catherine Madden.
Australian farmers will look to develop trade into the Middle East as part of a proposed free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates.

