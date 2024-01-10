Water security and 'possible' renewable energy potential for Mid North farm

It's not often a sales agent would suggest a 8544 acre grazing property would suit a buyer chasing an add-on block to their existing farm in South Australia.
After all the 8544 acres (or 3461 hectares) would swallow 13 farms of the traditional 640 acre size on which farmland has often been distributed since settlement.
To reinforce the point one more time, the farm occupies almost 35 square kilometres of land in South Australia's Mid North..
Welcome to Humbles Hut, a sheep station for sale in the Geranium Plains area about 15km east of Robertstown where annual average rainfall is around 330mm-350mm.
"Humbles hut presents as an ideal stand-alone grazing block, or an addition to a current sheep breeding enterprise," agents from Nutrien Harcourts suggested.
Despite its arid location, Humbles Hut has good water security security with mains water.
The property is fenced into eight well-fenced paddocks.
Agents say most of the fencing has been replaced in the past six years.
The country is covered in a mix of bluebush, saltbush, spear grass, native grasses and clovers and mallee trees.
Other than mains water supplies, it also has dams across the property and troughs in every paddock.
A new water line has been run to service the Kading road block.
Improvements include a three-stand shearing shed with large wool room which operates off generator power.
Agents say "a good set" of mesh and pipe sheep yards "work well" and are also able to be watered down to assist in user comfort when working the yards.
The property also harvests a small number of feral goats each year.
The Hut at the main shearing shed has been partially renovated to make a functional quarters, with water and a historic functioning wood fired oven ideal for cooking a pizza after a hard days work.
Agents suggest there may be "an opportunity" in the near future with the property "being investigated" for its renewable energy potential.
The property is being offered for sale as a whole or in two lots with the Kading road lot being separated from the remaining titles.
It is being offered for sale through registrations of interest closing on February 14.
For more information contact Peter Marschall from Nutrien Harcourts Gawler on 0428 196935.
