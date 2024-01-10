Government shuts door on ACCC grain inquiry push

The Federal Government has quietly shut the door on pushes from the grain production sector's push for an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) inquiry into the grain market.
After deliberating a request from Grain Producers Australia (GPA) the government late last year announced it would not proceed with the push for comprehensive analysis of the national grains market and potential competition issues.
GPA had been calling for a review into competition within the grain marketing sector in light of market trends in 2021-22 where Australian grain prices were at a significant discount to global values.
The organisation had concerns that the government was not doing enough to optimise competition within the Australian grains landscape post deregulation in 2008 and improve transparency throughout the supply chain.
For its part, Grain Trade Australia, the peak body for the nation's grain traders, maintained there was no need for the inquiry and that the system in place was working.
Prior to winning government Labor was in favour of investigating the need for an inquiry but it has cooled on the idea, in line with a positive basis that saw Australia's grain values higher than the world market through much of 2023.
GPA chair Barry Large said he was disappointed the government would not proceed with the inquiry but thanked agriculture minister Murray Watt for his engagement with growers during the consideration process.
"Whilst we're disappointed this proactive inquiry has not proceeded under a Labor government which deregulated the wheat export market, we appreciate the Minister's engagement with growers to hear our concerns about pricing disparity and competition issues," he said.
Mr Large said GPA still believed the market inquiry would be an ideal task for the ACCC's Agricultural Unit, given it was established in 2015 to examine competition matters in agricultural supply chains, with specific expertise.
Mr Large said GPA would continue to push for reforms to ensure growers were protected from misuse of market power and competition settings were optimal.
Meanwhile, while the Nationals were lukewarm regarding the prospect of an inquiry into the grain market this week they have thrown their support behind a push for an ACCC investigation of the horticulture sector.
Nationals leader David Littleproud was reported to have said that current plans to conduct a senate inquiry into supermarket abuse of market power in the horticulture sector did not go far enough and that an ACCC-led inquiry would be a better way of "looking underneath the bonnet" of the issue and to find out whether the major retailers were offering fair prices to growers.
