Lamb sales expect a boost ahead of Australia Day

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
January 10 2024 - 6:00pm
Retail sales of lamb typically increase during January, according to Meat & Livestock Australia.

Retail sales of lamb are expected to fire up as Australia Day approaches, pushed along by the release of Meat & Livestock Australia's annual lamb ad on Sunday.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer

