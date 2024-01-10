Taxing times for farmers as rural land prices spike

Farmers across New South Wales will not win any tax relief from this week's NSW Valuer General's report.
Most of the public attention has been on the slide of values seen across residential sales in the past year but values for rural land are still booming.
Some shires have seen land prices rises of more than 20 per cent in the past year, according to the report.
In NSW, the annual valuer general's analysis is used by the government and local councils for taxing and rating.
Rural land values rose across NSW over the year to July 1, 2023 with the total land value of all rural land rising by 6pc to $305 billion.
The valuer general's office scrutinised 6501 rural property sales across the state.
The analysis found drier weather and "a more subdued outlook for commodity prices" contributed to less sales demand for farming land.
Real estate agents across Australia have reported a decline in the number of farm land listings in the past year but the shortage of supply have kept prices high.
The valuer general also noted "affordable rural lifestyle properties" close to regional and metro centres also helped keep rural land values up.
This analysis will feed into the financial models used by councils to calculate rates at least every three years.
All councils were using July 1, 2022 data for rating.
There was an overall decrease of 1.6pc in land values across NSW due to interest rate rises, inflation and increasing construction costs.
The report is in line with other expert analysis such as Rural Bank's farm land values report last year which showed NSW continued to push further into record territory with a 15.9pc rise in the median price per hectare in 2022.
This was an acceleration from the 8.3pc growth in 2021 and took the median price to $7349/ha.
NSW farm land prices have now risen for nine years in a row, Rural Bank found.
Growth in 2022 was led by the Central West region which saw a staggering 46.4pc rise in the median price per hectare.
The NSW valuer general found a strong increase in rural land values in the Dubbo Regional local government area between July 2022 to July 2023.
Rural land values were up 11.7pc.
Forbes council rural land values were up 9pc, Lithgow was up 9.2pc.
According to Rural Bank, exceptionally strong growth was also seen in the New England and North West region where the median price rose 35.3pc.
This week's valuer general's report showed New England's Walcha council's rural land values bounced a remarkable 16.3pc, Inverell was up 15pc.
Rural and values in the Narrabri council area in the north west were up almost 11pc, Bogan council was up 10pc, and on a limited number of sales Greater Hume was up 24.5pc, Narrandera was up 23.3pc.
You can access the valuer general's report, for each local government area, here.
