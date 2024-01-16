What US market has to offer Australian lamb in 2024

Price premiums for lamb in the US could pose additional opportunities for Australian producers and exporters in 2024, amid hopes that export volumes could rise.
Volumes of Australian sheepmeat sent to the US fell in 2023 from the previous year, but November and December volumes were above the corresponding monthly figures from 2022, potentially signalling a turn around.
Rabobank animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said he had heard commentary from an exporter before Christmas that US demand for Australian lamb was starting to pick up.
"They said they had some interest in orders out to March, April so it sounds like the volume will start to pick up and if that price difference stays there that could be pretty handy for processors and exporters," he said.
"The US market has always been one of the most valuable from a high price point, and with Australian lambs where they are, that's probably making it very attractive at the moment.
"If the volumes pick up and the prices stay close... it's probably our most important market from a lamb point of view in terms of price setting so it bodes well."
Mr Gidley-Baird said while US prices had come off a bit over the last few months, they remained above pre-COVID prices.
"If you go back in time, you can see the Australian lamb price has been increasing since about 2014, 2015 and at the same time that US market has been quite strong so it has pulled our Australian lamb prices up," he said.
In 2023 there were 66,320 tonnes of Aussie lamb exported to the USA, which equates to the third highest annual volume on record.
December flows of 6117 tonnes were 10pc above the month's five-year average.
Mr Gidley-Baird said a key challenge was increasing the overall volume of lamb consumed within the US.
"I think it will be a case of positioning it well and selling the story and I think it's got a good opportunity in that market," he said.
In 2023, Australia made up 76 per cent of the US lamb import market, with New Zealand taking a 23pc share and just 1pc coming from other countries.
Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said with the US undergoing their beef herd rebuild, it could allow for new opportunities for sheep meat.
"They're getting to the stage where their stocks of beef internally are dwindling and the price is quite high, so they've been looking for alternative both in terms of imported beef from Australia and also other red meat, like sheep meat," he said.
Sheepmeat production within the US fell 2pc last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.