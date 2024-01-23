MSA cuts model for lamb getting closer

The first box of lamb graded on eating quality under the long awaited Meat Standards Australia program for sheepmeat is expected to go out within the next year or two.
The beef Meat Standards Australia program has been in place for more than 25 years and Australia's sheepmeat industry is now on the cusp of having its own MSA cut based grading program come into force.
MSA program manager David Packer said the MSA Mark II sheepmeat model had been ready to go for a couple of years and now it was just a matter of working with processors to get them ready to implement the new system.
"We're pretty much working with most of the brand owners and processors in the sheep world," he said.
"There's two sides of that, one is they need the technology in their plants to measure the IMF and the lean meat yield... along with that technology side they've got to upgrade their computer systems to be able to generate all the eating quality outputs and then help with sorting out those carcases.
"The other thing we're working on with brand owners is the whole story... there's been this perception that lamb is lamb and that all lamb is good.
"That's probably right to some degree but there is still variation in eating quality.
"You've got pretty average lamb... but we're seeing this big top end as well and at the moment we're throwing all that in the same box. "
Mr Packer said Meat & Livestock Australia had progressed significantly with a number of supply chains, which were in the process of switching onto MSA for sheepmeat.
"I think we've got a lot of learnings and have confidence from what we know from the beef industry and how valuable that is now," he said.
"From a farmgate backwards level producers have been absolutely keen as mustard to get this on and there's been some interest in markets as well about this, but the most important part of this is having the brand owner aligned as they in essence are extremely important for that whole supply chain to function.
"It took about 10 years with beef to really get things rolling and then all of a sudden it took off, whereas it won't take 10 years to get the same level adoption for sheepmeat.
Mr Packer said in addition to a handheld SOMA NIR device and the MEQ Probe, there were additional measurement technologies in development.
Meanwhile a recent report found extended ageing improved lamb eating quality but Dorper-sired lamb didn't perform as well as maternal, Merino and terminal sired lamb.
The report published by Meat & Livestock Australia in December on eating quality differences with respect to different ageing times and sire type was designed to help develop the Meat Standards Australia cut-based model for sheep meat.
Further research is earmarked into a range of topics including the effect of loin residual glycogen on lamb eating quality, the inclusion of Dorper sired lambs within the MSA cut-based model, the impact of lambs versus yearlings and the impact of ASBVs on the ageing potential of the different lamb sire types. .
Research will also be conducted into the development of maximum ageing times for cuts so that depreciation in eating quality due to ageing does not occur.
