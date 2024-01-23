Farm Online
MSA cuts model for lamb getting closer

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated January 23 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 12:00pm
MSA program manager David Packer said a cut based model for lamb is well on its way.
The first box of lamb graded on eating quality under the long awaited Meat Standards Australia program for sheepmeat is expected to go out within the next year or two.

