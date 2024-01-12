Cattle and comfort on this lifestyle block in the North-East of Victoria

A lifestyle block featuring a newly built home near Wangaratta offers views of Mount Buffalo.
Current owners are running about 40 head of cattle across the little farm taking in 43 hectares (108 acres) on the market for around $2.5 million.
Only six kilometres from the centre of Wangaratta, the block has six paddocks with productive pastures, good water resources and steel fencing.
Agents say the current owners have been running a stock trading operation "there is a future in agriculture for whatever enterprise the new owner chooses".
It also has bitumen road access.
The home is sited about a midway on the holding.
"This s a rare opportunity to purchase a distinctive project which will give a family or couple enjoyment and satisfaction, as they complete and enhance the development of the property," agents said.
The four-bedroom brick home was completed within the last two years with two bathrooms (including an ensuite) and double glazed windows.
Solar hot water, wood heating and a 14-metre chlorinated, solar heated pool and a barbecue area add to the lifestyle appeal.
There is a three car garage with an adjoining high clearance, steel framed and clad additional garage, workshop. or storage building measuring 11 metres by 14 metres.
It has power connected and includes a concrete slab.
Town water is connected to the property with a bottled gas supply.
