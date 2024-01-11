Awful offal prices as inflation and heavy supply take a toll

Rising costs of living and heavy supply have combined to deliver hefty drops in offal prices - in some categories to the tune of 40 per cent.
The latest industry figures, Meat & Livestock Australia's December Co-product Market Report, show everything from beef cheek to tallow has dropped in value.
Much of the decline is in line with decreases in global boxed red meat prices, which are suffering from full freezers in key Asian markets and big volumes still coming from major competitors like the United States and Brazil.
Beef cheeks are back 5pc month-on-month and 41pc on this time last year, kidneys are back 20pc on last year, liver 21pc and tripe 28pc.
Omasum traded 30 cents a kilogram down from last month, to average $5/kg, down $4 from year-ago prices.
"Like all red meat, offal is in an oversupply situation globally at the moment," market consultant Dennis King said.
"We have strong slaughter at home but kills in key competitor countries are high too.
"Many of Australia's offal markets in South East Asia and the Middle East are extremely price-sensitive and economies are struggling."
Lamb and sheep runners saw the sharpest declines. Lamb runners averaged $3.17 a piece, which was $3 back on the previous month and $3.66 off the year-on-year price. Sheep runners were reported at $2.17 a piece, down similar rates.
Mr King said the natural runners were used for casings in high-end European and Italian style sausage making, much of which was manufactured in Australia.
Artificial casings are now widely produced from collagen for the majority of sausage manufacturing.
Demand for the higher-value sausage products has dropped on the back of cost-of-living pressures.
"Strong supply has also had an effect. Under ordinary levels of production, those prices would be around the $7 mark," Mr King said.
Meanwhile, there remains no good news in the hide story, and no improvement expected in the near future.
There is barely a market for lighter hides, with quotes of just $2 a piece in NSW.
The best prices are for heavy Victorian hides at $23.50, but those prices are still back both month-on-month and yearly. Tick-free heavy Queensland hides traded for a bit under $11.
"The leather shoe market is under enormous pressure from synthetics in our throw-away society," Mr King said.
"Work is being done on trialing the rendering of hides but the challenge is hair. An hydrolysis phase before rendering is needed, which is an additional resource."
Pharmaceutical products have remained relatively stable.The average foetal calf blood price is $27.50 per litre firmer year-on-year to average $640 a litre.
However, Mr King said foetal blood prices were also expected to ease as longer-term contracts expired.
