Steep decline in smaller tractor sales to end 2023

There were further declines in tractor sales across Australia in December with about 1100 units sold, 35 per cent behind the same month the previous year, according to figures released by the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia (TMA).
This brings the year-to-date (YTD) statistics to about 14,500 tractors, 25pc behind the same time the previous year.
But in dollar terms, sales were 13pc ahead of the same month the previous year, ending the year 14.5pc behind 2022, demonstrating that the biggest declines occurred in the smaller size ranges.
Falls were experienced in all machine categories with the exception of the 200 horsepower (150 kilowatt)-plus range which was up 117pc on the same month the previous year, to finish the year 6pc behind 2022.
"Much of the activity for larger tractors appears to have occurred in WA where a late rush to deliver machines by year end has clearly been in play," TMA executive director Gayr Northover said.
The small under 40hp (30kw) category was down by a massive 56pc for the month and is now 30pc behind 2022.
"This "leisure" market has long been considered susceptible to interest rate rises and there is no doubt that buyers have felt the pinch in this regard, particularly in Victoria," Mr Northover said.
The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was also down 45pc and finished 28pc behind YTD and the 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was down 37pc, ending 26pc behind YTD.
Across the nation, all states experienced significant drops again in December, with Queensland, down 33pc against the same month in 2022, to be 23pc behind for the year.
NSW was down 35pc, to be 27pc off YTD, Victoria was off 49pc and ended 31pc behind compared to 2022.
Sales in Western Australia were down 8pc and ended 18pc behind the previous year.
South Australia was down 15pc against the same month the previous year, 16pc behind full year; Tasmania was off 30pc for the month, 22pc full year, with sales in the NT finishing 19pc down for the year.
Sales of combine harvesters finished the year strongly taking the full year tally to just under 1100 units. While this was down 7pc on 2022, it has been another strong year for combines in support of what had been a big harvest season.
Baler sales have continued their up and down run, down 20pc on December against the corresponding month the previous year to finish a mere two units below 2022's tally.
Sales of out-front mowers were down by about 9pc compared with the same time the previous year.
"We have been forecasting for some time a return to more normal sales volumes following two years of unprecedented activity," Mr Northover said.
"The outlook for 2024 suggests more of the same, however with the El Nino effect not currently what was expected, combined with ongoing supply chain challenges, accurate forecasting is as difficult as it has ever been."
The industry's premier event - the TMA conference - is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 18 and will be held in Melbourne at the iconic MCG, a venue the association last visited in 2017. Details regarding the event will be announced during the next few months with ticket sales likely to commence in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.