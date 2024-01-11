Tropical lows set to dump huge rain on the north

A complex series of tropical lows is set to deliver rainfall of over 400mm for the week in parts of far northern Australia.
At present Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) modelling is pointing towards the heaviest falls being on the western side of Cape York and the western half of the western Northern Territory coast line in the Daly River region.
There are three separate lows influencing the weather at present, one in the Indian Ocean, one in the Kimberley / western NT and one over the Gulf of Carpentaria.
At present forecasters are unsure as to whether any of the lows will develop into a cyclone, with the odds currently relatively low, but the rainfall forecast will be damaging, especially in Far North Queensland, where residents are still mopping up after Cyclone Jasper less than a month ago.
The heavy falls are partly being spurred by a pulse of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) a weather phenomenon that can influence rainfall in northern Australia.
The BOM said the MJO is currently over the Indian Ocean, with a move over Indonesia likely in coming weeks.
It is also forecast that the MJO will strengthen as it moves into Australian longitudes.
"At this time of year, when the MJO is in the western Maritime Continent (Indonesia), the chance of above average rainfall typically increases across central Australia," the BOM said in its most recent climate update this week.
"When the MJO is in the eastern parts of the Maritime Continent, the chance of above average rainfall typically increases across northern Australia, and provides a favourable environment for the onset of the monsoon in Darwin."
Rain is expected from today over the Gulf, the NT and the Kimberley.
The heaviest falls for all systems are expected early next week, but there is set to be a sustained period of rainfall in excess of 25mm daily for the next eight days at least according to weather models.
Parts of the Gulf Country, such as Normanton, are expected to see over 150mm, while Darwin is likely to receive over 320mm according to Australian Weather News combined modelling.
In the Kimberley there are eight days forecasts in excess of 250mm.
