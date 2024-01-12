New canola line suited to low rainfall zone

Dyna Gro, Nutrien's plant breeding arm, has released a new triazine tolerant (TT) line of canola particularly suited to low rainfall zones, with its DG Avon TT variety.
Canola plantings are sometimes limited in the LRZ cropping regions of the country because of grower concerns the crop will suffer more from moisture stress than other alternatives such as cereals and pulses.
Dyna Gro officials said the variety had been developed to provide an early season variety that could help growers mitigate the risk of a dry spring, with the shorter growing window leaving DG Avon TT less exposed to spring moisture deficits.
Kate Light, senior canola breeder at Nutrien Ag Solutions, said the variety, initially bred at Nutrien's Horsham facility, was first trialled in 2019 and had showed consistently good results since.
The 2023 National Variety Trial (NVT) results have given the business further grounds for optimism.
"This year's NVT results in low rainfall are outstanding," Ms Light said.
"It's much better than popular low rainfall zone canola varieties currently available in the majority of trials so far."
The variety has come to market somewhat by accident.
Ms Light said DG Avon TT was initially developed as a potential hybrid parent, however the Dyna Gro team recognised its commercial potential as a very early OP TT cultivar in its own right.
"Avon was first developed by cross in 2015 and trialled and selected in disease nurseries for agronomic type and good oil quality," she said.
It stood out due to its very early and determinant flowering, which make it particularly suitable for low rainfall areas and moderate rainfall areas in drier years.
In terms of adaptation Ms Light said she saw a fit through Mallee regions of SA, Victoria and NSW, the lower rainfall areas west of the Newell Highway in central and northern NSW and the LRZ belt of Western Australia's cropping regions.
Further to that Ms Light said she felt it could also be useful in higher rainfall areas in years where there was concern about moisture availability, allowing farmers to keep canola in the rotation, when otherwise they may switch to a crop considered more reliable.
"Growers have a tendency to make a late change in their canola plantings at the end of April or beginning of May if there hasn't been a good break," she said.
"This variety has a real fit for this, given it is a short season line," she said.
At Temora in the Riverina David Armitage, technical services manager proprietary products Nutrien Ag Solutions said the variety had performed well and added the ability to direct head the seed at harvest would be of big interest for farmers in low rainfall areas.
"It stands up well so it doesn't lodge and it feeds into the header very well," he said.
Nutrien seed category manager and Seednet regional manager David Clegg said farmers could order Avon seed now from either local Nutrien or CRT stores.
"We expect to have good availability of Avon seed, which is being grown in Victoria," Mr Clegg said.
