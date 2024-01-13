Early sign the record run of high farm land prices is set to continue

Most analysts expect the stellar prices seen across many South Australian farm districts in recent years will continue in 2024.
One early pointer is the $6540 per acre just paid for a small paddock in the Mid North at Koolunga.
Sold by Wardle Co. Real Estate for $425,000, the 26 hectare cropping paddock on River Road contained about 62 acres of arable cropping country.
The balance of the country contained the old homestead and sheds.
Picking up smaller add-on blocks like this is one way to avoid the million dollar sales buyers have become used to for bigger parcels.
The paddock was located just over four kilometres from Koolunga and about 60km south of Port Pirie.
Offered for sale was a flat, mostly arable block.
It also had an open front shed of around 18m x 10m.
Power and water available is also available to the block.
It was sold through an expressions of interest campaign.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.